England Euro 2020 qualifiers: Gareth Southgate to refine first choice XI against Czech Republic and Bulgaria

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are certain starters - but is Marcus Rashford in Gareth Southgate's first-choice XI?

England should seal an impressively straight forward qualification for Euro 2020 on Friday night when they face Czech Republic - but the fixture, along with Monday's trip to Bulgaria, also offers Gareth Southgate a rare opportunity to refine his team selection with next summer's championships in mind.

After this international break, Southgate will only have two qualifiers in November, a couple of friendlies in March and then potentially just two warm-up games at the end of the season before Euro 2020 gets under way.

That is precious little time to try out different players, drill passages of play or tweak systems, so expect Southgate to put huge importance on the upcoming contests.

But what are the key areas he needs to examine? Here, we pick out four dilemmas he will be mulling over and hoping to find answers for…

Central defence decision

What is England's best centre-back partnership? It is a question Southgate has clearly pondered at great length since the World Cup, having tried seven different combinations at the heart of his defence.

After going with the trios of John Stones, Harry Maguire and Joe Gomez against Spain and then Kyle Walker, James Tarkowski and Maguire against Switzerland in the two internationals after Russia 2018, he has reverted to a four-man defence.

Who should partner Harry Maguire at centre back?

Five centre-back partnerships have since been trialled in the subsequent 10 internationals: Gomez and Stones, Michael Keane and Lewis Dunk, and Maguire alongside one of Gomez, Stones or, on four occasions, Keane.

The latter pairing have started all four Euro 2020 qualifiers so far but after a mistake-filled 5-3 thriller with Kosovo last time out, Southgate could be looking for more security. Maguire's place seems assured but could Keane make way?

Defensive wobble? Kosovo became the first team to score three away goals in a competitive international against England since Croatia in November 2007.

Of Southgate's other options for these games, Gomez has shown his ability and potential but is struggling for game time at Liverpool, Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings has caught the eye but is yet to make an international appearance, while it would be a big call from the manager to place his trust in 21-year-old Fikayo Tomori, despite his standout form for Chelsea earning him a first senior squad call-up.

England's World Cup run was built on a solid defensive base and Southgate will have to recapture that impregnability before next summer - where his side will come up against more formidable attacks than that of Kosovo.

England centre back partnerships since World Cup England centre backs Opposition Stones, Maguire, Gomez Spain Walker, Maguire, Tarkowski Switzerland Stones, Maguire Croatia Gomez, Maguire Spain Keane, Dunk USA Gomez, Stones Croatia Keane, Maguire Czech Republic Keane, Maguire Montenegro Stones, Maguire Netherlands Gomez, Maguire Switzerland Keane, Maguire Bulgaria Keane, Maguire Kosovo

Trent, Trippier or someone else?

Southgate also has a decision to make at right-back, with an abundance of options available.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with the Premier League leaders Liverpool, looks to be first choice - only Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has created more chances than him in the top flight this season.

But Kieran Trippier has been rejuvenated by his move to Atletico Madrid, where Diego Simeone has been improving him defensively, and will be keen to stake a claim for the starting spot after losing his place following an out-of-sorts 2018/19 with Tottenham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of several options at right-back

Then there is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who cost Manchester United £50m in the summer but is currently out injured, Chelsea teenager Reece James - who is making great strides and will represent the U21s - and a certain Kyle Walker, the Manchester City defender who was one of England's key World Cup semi-finalists but who has fallen out of favour since then.

Form and fitness may force Southgate's hand come next summer and perhaps it would be wise for him to keep his options open. But the battle for the right-back berth will be one he will be keeping a close eye on.

Midfield combination

Perhaps Southgate's biggest challenge between now and Euro 2020 will be finding a midfield trio which can offer him balance in his preferred 4-3-3 set-up, combining an ability to move the ball up the pitch in possession but also have the robustness to protect the defence.

"The deep, embedded problem for English football and England teams is that they had no options to play through midfield," Gary Neville said at the Nations League finals in the summer, where midfield control became a major talking point.

It is an issue Southgate must try to address before another knockout game against a top nation.

Will Harry Winks, James Maddison and Mason Mount be in midfield next summer?

Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Ross Barkley were the trusted trio against Bulgaria and Kosovo in September but James Maddison - who has withdrawn from these games with illness - Harry Winks and Mason Mount each have cases for inclusion.

Winks' passing ability may put him ahead of Rice but can he match the West Ham man when England do not have the ball? Do Maddison and Mount offer more creativity and end product than Henderson and Barkley?

Mount could go some way to answering this conundrum on Friday, as Sky Sports News understands he will make his first England start against the Czech Republic.

The ideal combination is still far from obvious, but it's a puzzle Southgate will have to unpick - while keeping in mind that the currently out-of-form Dele Alli and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be targeting a return to the squad by next summer.

There will be some tough calls to make then…

Kane, Sterling and…

Up front, Southgate has the luxury of choosing from a group of attacking players he has described as among the most exciting in world football. But if captain Harry Kane and current star performer Raheem Sterling are nailed on for a spot in the front three, who joins them?

Marcus Rashford was given the nod against Bulgaria last month but he has struggled domestically with Manchester United and seems badly out of form.

Is Jadon Sancho the best option alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling?

In contrast, Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old Jadon Sancho - who became the youngest player since Wayne Rooney to score more than once in an England international with his double against Kosovo - has been brilliant for club and country since his Three Lions debut 12 months ago.

Five star attack England have scored five goals in three different matches in 2019 - the first time they've done so that many times in a calendar year since 1960 (also three).

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a year younger and will surely be in contention come the internationals in March. Despite recording three assists and one goal in four appearances for Chelsea, he has linked up with the U21s this time around as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, his Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham, the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with eight goals, cannot be overlooked.

While Rashford, Sancho and Hudson-Odoi can each play in a wider forward role, Abraham is best through the middle and may find his opportunities limited by Kane - in the same way Callum Wilson has done. But Southgate may use these upcoming games to take a look at how the team would operate with Abraham in a central role.

