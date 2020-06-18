England's Euro 2020 fixtures, dates and potential route for 2021 tournament
The tournament gets underway in Rome on June 11, 2021 and runs through to Sunday, July 11; the semi-finals and final take place at Wembley Stadium
Last Updated: 18/06/20 12:31pm
We look at England's Euro 2020 fixtures in 2021, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.
The coronavirus pandemic has put the tournament back a year, but dates have now been confirmed...
Group stage
Sunday June 13 - Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 2pm (London)
Friday, June 18 - Group D: England vs Play-off winner C; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Tuesday June 22 - Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through
Euro 2020 groups
- Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
- Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
- Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Play-off D or Play-off A winner
- Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Play-off C winner
- Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Play-off B winner
- Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Play-off D or Play-off A winner
Round of 16
If England win Group D...
Tuesday June 29 - Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)
If England finish second in Group D...
Monday June 28 - Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)
If England finish as one of four best third-place teams...
One of:
Sunday June 27 - Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)
Sunday June 27 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)
Tuesday June 29: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)
Quarter-finals
If England win Group D and win round of 16 game...
Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)
If England finish second in Group D and win round of 16 game...
Friday July 2 - Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)
If England finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round of 16 game...
One of:
Friday July 2 - Kick-off 8pm (Munich)
Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 5pm (Baku)
Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)
And beyond...
Semi-finals - July 6-7 (London)
Final - July 11 (London)