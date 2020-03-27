England squad for Euro 2021: Who made your selection for the tournament?

We asked you to select who would make England's squad for Euro 2021, and here are the results!

Following the news last week that Euro 2020 will be suspended until next summer - and on a day when England were supposed to be playing a friendly against Denmark at Wembley - we asked you to select who you think should make Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the tournament next June.

And here is who you have picked!

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope

Despite the fact Jordan Pickford is currently England's No 1, many of you preferred Dean Henderson as your first-choice goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old, who is on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, has been on superb form this season, and that has been proven by his selection in 95.5 per cent of your squads.

Pickford, meanwhile, was selected in 75 per cent, and Nick Pope in 67.6 per cent as third-choice stopper.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw

In terms of right-backs, it isn't too surprising that Trent Alexander-Arnold is your first pick, having been selected in 92.3 per cent of your squads, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka would play back-up, having been selected 66.3 per cent of the time.

The two starting centre-backs would be Harry Maguire (87.9 per cent) and Joe Gomez (77.4 per cent), with Tyrone Mings (27.6 per cent) and John Stones (27.4 per cent) playing back-up.

The standout left-back was Ben Chilwell (74.5 per cent), with Luke Shaw (32.3 per cent) as second choice.

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dele Alli

Assuming that Southgate sticks with his current 4-3-3, you would expect him to take six midfielders and six forwards so he has cover in every position.

Therefore, as your midfield options you would go for Jordan Henderson (85.3 per cent), Jack Grealish (77.7 per cent), James Maddison (75.9 per cent), Mason Mount (63.2 per cent), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (58.9 per cent) and Dele Alli (50.2 per cent).

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling were, unsurprisingly, the two most selected players. Kane was picked by 95.5 per cent of you and Sterling was picked by 95.3 per cent. Jadon Sancho (94.6 per cent) and Marcus Rashford (93.3 per cent) were extremely close behind.

You also fancied taking Tammy Abraham (68.3 per cent) as a back-up striker, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (35.9 per cent) as a back-up wide forward.

Starting XI

And based on the most popular picks, here is the starting XI!