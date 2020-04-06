England manager Gareth Southgate 30 per cent pay cut confirmed

England manager Gareth Southgate has taken a 30 per cent pay cut as the Football Association considers the government's furlough scheme as "a contingency plan".

Southgate is one of the FA's highest earners that have collectively agreed to the cut in order to deal with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Employees earning £50,000 or more per annum will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5 per cent, with senior management taking a 15 per cent cut.

The postponement of England internationals, FA Cup matches and Wembley events is forecast to cost £100m, the FA said.

"We want to take prudent and appropriate steps to help protect and support the FA and our employees during this unpredictable time," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

The FA also said it is considering options available through the government's furlough scheme as a "contingency plan" while it "continues to plan for the return of football, once it is safe to do so".

The move comes after a week when Premier League players came under increasing political pressure to take a pay cut.

0:29 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged Premier League footballers to take a pay cut to help in the battle against coronavirus Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged Premier League footballers to take a pay cut to help in the battle against coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock weighed in on the topic during the government's daily briefing on Thursday when he said Premier League players should "take a pay cut and play their part".

The Premier League's 20 clubs met on Friday, when they unanimously agreed to consult their players over a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration".

On Saturday afternoon, the Premier League met with all clubs, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and League Managers Association (LMA) in a conference call to discuss potential wage deductions or deferrals.

After that call, the PFA said Premier League players are prepared to make "significant financial contributions" but warned a 30 per cent pay cut would have far-reaching implications.

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool became the latest Premier League club to place members of their non-playing staff on furlough, joining Tottenham, Norwich, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Southgate joins England rugby head coach Eddie Jones in taking a pay cut.

Jones agreed to take a pay cut of more than 25 per cent, alongside the Rugby Football Union (RFU) executive team.

Kane: No need to panic

England captain Harry Kane has urged the public not to panic during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"During this time I think it's important to just stay calm," Kane said speaking as part of the FA's 'Football's Staying Home' campaign.

Stay at home, be calm, spend some time with whoever you're living with and enjoy these moments. England captain Harry Kane

"On a match day that's how I like to be so I'm using that same energy whilst I'm at home.

"We can only look after ourselves, we can only stay at home and help the healthcare services and everyone saving lives at the moment.

"There's no need to panic but I think it's important we do everything we can to help. Stay at home, be calm, spend some time with whoever you're living with and enjoy these moments."