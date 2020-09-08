Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder set to make England debut vs Denmark

Kalvin Phillips is set for his England debut in midfield against Denmark

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to make his England debut on Tuesday in the Nations League match against Denmark.

The 24-year-old is expected to play in a midfield anchor role alongside Declan Rice.

Gareth Southgate is considering a shift to a formation which deploys three centre-backs, a system which took the Three Lions to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

4:20 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between Iceland and England Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between Iceland and England

Wolves captain Conor Coady is also increasingly likely to make his debut as one of Southgate's three central defenders.

Coady and Phillips were two of four uncapped players to be included in Southgate's squad for the Nations League double header.

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood both made their debuts in Saturday's 1-0 win over Iceland, but were then sent home for breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols the following night.

1:11 Phillips admitted he was surprised to receive his first England call-up for the Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark Phillips admitted he was surprised to receive his first England call-up for the Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark

Both have since apologised and the FA has launched a "full investigation" into an incident which saw them break quarantine rules at their team hotel.

Danny Ings celebrates with Mason Greenwood and Raheem Sterling against Iceland

England continue their Nations League campaign against Denmark on Tuesday evening, with Southgate expected to make changes to his side following Saturday's narrow win over Iceland.

Southgate admitted England's laboured victory over Iceland left him and his players feeling "a bit flat" in his interview with Sky Sports afterwards, adding that he would need to "assess the freshness of everybody" ahead of Tuesday's game and hinting at possible line-up changes.

One of those changes could see Harry Kane drop out...

Read the full Denmark vs England match preview here

How to watch Nations League on Sky Sports

You will be able to watch all 162 Nations League matches live on Sky Sports - plus the semi-finals, third-place play-off and final. Games will be shown across our main channels and via the red button.

For a full rundown of Nations League fixtures and where to watch them on Sky Sports head to our fixture page.

If you're out and about, you can follow all of those Home Nations games on the Sky Sports website and app, where we'll have minute-by-minute updates and show you the goals as they go in.

We'll also have highlights of every game involving the Home Nations and the best of the other Nations League fixtures available too.