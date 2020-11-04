Phil Foden expected to get England recall; Mason Greenwood under consideration

Phil Foden is expected to be recalled to the senior England squad by manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday, with Mason Greenwood also under consideration.

England begin the November international break with a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland, before taking on Belgium and Iceland in the Nations League.

Southgate feels the pair have been punished sufficiently for breaching coronavirus rules while representing the team in Iceland in September and is ready reintegrate them into the squad.

Image: England manager Gareth Southgate could include Foden and Greenwood in the squad

The Manchester City and Manchester United youngsters were sent home from Reykjavik in September after meeting two local women inside the team hotel. They were also left out of last month's England squad.

But Southgate has decided they will now be judged on form alone, rather than their previous indiscretions.

That makes Foden almost certain to be recalled when the England manager announces his squad on Thursday lunchtime; Greenwood's prospects have improved, too.

Foden has already made 10 appearances for City this season, and in the last fortnight, he's scored in both the Premier League (against West Ham) and in the Champions League (against Porto).

Meanwhile, injury to Danny Ings frees up a spot among the attackers for Greenwood with Southgate also likely to name an enlarged squad of up to 30 players, as he did last month, to offer more cover.

But Greenwood has not completed a full 90 minutes for United this season, and is yet to score in his five Premier League appearances. He did, though score on his Champions League debut against RB Leipzig.

James set for England omission as he serves suspension

Image: Reece James is suspended for two matches for his red card against Denmark

England will be without Chelsea defender Reece James for their Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Iceland as he serves his two-match suspension for a red card against Denmark last month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is likely to maintain his place in the squad, but will miss the match against Belgium as he was also sent off against Denmark.

Maguire will only serve a more lenient one-game ban because he received two yellow cards, while James was given a straight red after using "abusive language to a match official" when he confronted the referee after the final whistle.