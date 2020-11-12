England vs Iceland: FA asks for Nations League game to go ahead at Wembley

The FA has asked the Government to consider allowing England to play the UEFA Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.
England's national stadium was due to host England's final Group A2 game, but the entire Iceland squad are unable to enter the UK under current rules given they first play Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday.
Entry from Denmark is currently banned for non-British residents after a new strain of coronavirus - thought to have originated in mink farms - was found in the country.
The FA has now confirmed they have been lobbying the UK Government for "elite athlete exemption" on Iceland's behalf, which would have allowed them to enter the UK under strict rules.
It had been suggested that a neutral country, possibly Albania, might host the match.
Trending
- The Masters: R1 tee times
- Fury: Joshua was classy, Wilder made excuses
- Redknapp: Gomez, VVD out puts huge stress on Liverpool
- Zelem plays down Rapinoe attack on 'disgraceful' Man Utd
- 'Hope for Rory at Masters, but Americans look formidable'
- Paper Talk
- Liverpool's Gomez out of England squad with knee injury
- When's the Masters on Sky Sports?
- Milivojevic out of Scotland play-off with coronavirus
- Southgate admits to dementia fears
- Nations League tables | Fixtures on Sky
- Joe Gomez out of England squad with knee injury
- England squad selector: Who would you pick?
"We have asked Government to consider allowing us to play our final UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, by giving travel exemption to the Icelandic team subject to strict medical protocols," read an FA statement.
"The Icelandic team will have played Denmark in Copenhagen and therefore would be subject to a travel ban.
"While in Denmark they will have been under strict UEFA protocols in a sporting bubble and will be PCR tested before travelling to England. The PCR test picks up the Cluster 5 variant."
Pitch to Post podcast: Redknapp on England
In an international week special, Jamie Redknapp reacts to Joe Gomez's injury news and analyses where England must strengthen ahead of next year's European Championships.
Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox