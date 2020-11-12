England vs Iceland: FA asks for Nations League game to go ahead at Wembley

The FA has asked the Government to consider allowing England to play the UEFA Nations League match against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

England's national stadium was due to host England's final Group A2 game, but the entire Iceland squad are unable to enter the UK under current rules given they first play Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Entry from Denmark is currently banned for non-British residents after a new strain of coronavirus - thought to have originated in mink farms - was found in the country.

The FA has now confirmed they have been lobbying the UK Government for "elite athlete exemption" on Iceland's behalf, which would have allowed them to enter the UK under strict rules.

It had been suggested that a neutral country, possibly Albania, might host the match.

"We have asked Government to consider allowing us to play our final UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, by giving travel exemption to the Icelandic team subject to strict medical protocols," read an FA statement.

"The Icelandic team will have played Denmark in Copenhagen and therefore would be subject to a travel ban.

"While in Denmark they will have been under strict UEFA protocols in a sporting bubble and will be PCR tested before travelling to England. The PCR test picks up the Cluster 5 variant."

