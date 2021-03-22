Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker joins England squad despite foot injury

Marcus Rashford joined up with the England squad on Monday despite missing Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Leicester due to a foot injury.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Sunday's game that the club's medics were in discussion with their counterparts at the FA about Rashford, who is facing a race to prove his fitness in time for Thursday's World Cup Qualifier against San Marino.
All 26 members of the England squad are at St George's Park including Jude Bellingham. England manager Gareth Southgate had been pessimistic about Bellingham's chances of being able to attend, but a late change in Germany's Covid regulations enabled him to travel without the need to self-isolate for 14 days on his return.
The new rules came in at midnight on Sunday night, with sporting exemptions for elite footballers re-introduced.
Similarly, it means Robert Lewandowski will be released by Bayern Munich on Monday to join up with the Poland team that plays England in the final game of this international break a week on Wednesday.
Every England player has undergone a coronavirus test - the results of which are usually back within 24 hours.