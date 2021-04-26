Fara Williams: England Women's most capped international to retire at the end of the season

England's most-capped player Fara Williams has announced she is to retire at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old former Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder, holder of 172 England caps, has been with Reading since 2017.
Williams said in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram on Monday: "After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.
"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women's game."
Williams, who in February revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition last year, helped England finish third at the 2015 World Cup and as runners-up at Euro 2009, and also played for Great Britain during the London 2012 Olympics.
More to follow...