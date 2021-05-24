England squad debate on Twitter Spaces - join us @SkySportsNews on Monday at 7pm

Ahead of England's Euro 2020 squad announcement, tune in to our expert panel on Sky Sports News' Twitter Spaces as we debate who makes Gareth Southgate's team.

Southgate will announce his 26-man squad for the delayed summer tournament on Tuesday, with a year-and-a-half of noisy debate finally reaching a crescendo.

To set you up, Sky Sports News' Twitter account will be hosting a special Twitter Spaces audio event on Monday evening at 7pm going over the four key questions for Southgate:

Trent vs Trippier vs James - which right-back will be included?

Will Jordan Henderson make the squad? Plus: The midfield conundrum

Should England take Mason Greenwood?

Panel's starting XI prediction for first game vs Croatia

Host Jasper Taylor @JasperTaylorTV will be joined by former England international Lee Hendrie @leehendrie77 along with Ade Oladipo @ade_oladipo and Pitch to Post Podcast regulars Ben Ransom @BenRansomSky and Gerard Brand @GedBrand10.

You can tune in from 7pm on the Sky Sports News Twitter account

After warm-up matches against Austria (June 2) and Romania (June 6), England kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on June 13, before remaining group games against Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22.