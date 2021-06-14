Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson extends Covid-19 restrictions with Euro 2020 pilot events to continue

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Euro 2020 matches at Wembley will continue to be used as pilot events, despite his decision to extend coronavirus restrictions until July 19.

Johnson said the postponement of step four of the government's roadmap, which was due to take place on Monday June 21, will allow for more people to receive their second vaccine before further easing of restrictions takes place.

The proposed extension will be reviewed to see if action can be taken two weeks sooner on Monday July 5.

"We will continue to pilot events such as Euro 2020 and some theatrical performances," said Johnson on Monday, indicating they will be allowed larger crowds than under the restrictions currently in place elsewhere as part of the research programme.

Wimbledon to announce spectator capacity on Wednesday

Wimbledon will announce spectator capacity and Covid protocols for the Championships on Wednesday.

The All England Club had hoped to be able to increase capacity significantly from the 25 per cent that has been planned for several months, but the delay to the further easing of coronavirus restrictions put that in doubt.

Image: Wimbledon will announce spectator capacity on Wednesday

A statement from organisers ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 28, read: "We are continuing to work with the Government and public health authorities on the final scenario for the event.

"These discussions are taking place in light of the potential delay to step four in the Government roadmap, and we understand the Prime Minister may address this in an announcement today.

"Further to this announcement, on Wednesday, June 16, the AELTC will provide an update on the final decisions for this year, including ticketing capacities, any spectator requirements such as Covid-status certification, and prize money,

with tickets likely to go on sale in the following days."

There have been reports that Wimbledon could follow the example of the football matches at Wembley in Euro 2020, with a capacity of up to 50 per cent - 21,000 per day - allowed through the use of vaccine passports and Covid testing.

A decision on capacity is likely to have implications for prize money, with Wimbledon needing to think about balancing the books.

Silverstone to hold further talks over hosting a capacity crowd

Silverstone bosses have staged preliminary talks with the Government about hosting next month's British Grand Prix in front of a capacity 140,000 crowd.

An exemption for the Formula One race - which takes place one day before restrictions ease on July 19 - is being discussed which would allow substantially greater numbers than the 10,000 spectators currently permitted.

Silverstone is not reliant on public transport, and it's 70,000 grandstand seats at the former Royal Air Force base are also scattered over 3.5 miles

Further talks are set to take place over the course of this week, and it is said that a number of hurdles need to be cleared before a conclusion is reached.

This year's British Grand Prix is close to being a sell-out, with Lewis Hamilton going up against Max Verstappen in his pursuit for a record eighth world title.

The sport's first-ever sprint race will also take place at Silverstone on the Saturday of the GP weekend.

Last year's British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix both took place behind closed doors.