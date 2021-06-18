England vs Scotland: Met Police issue central London dispersal order ahead of Euro 2020 clash

Met Police issue central London dispersal order ahead of England vs Scotland; orders provide the police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people; three men arrested in London on Thursday night

The Metropolitan Police have issued a dispersal order for central London ahead of Friday evening's Euro 2020 game between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium.

The measures have been put in place to "prevent the public being caused alarm, harassment and distress" and stop criminality in the local area, after large numbers of fans travelled to the capital despite mayor Sadiq Khan and other politicians urging non-ticket-holding supporters not to.

Dispersal orders provide the police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

A fan zone in Trafalgar Square is reserved for key workers, including NHS and London Ambulance Service staff and transport workers during the group stage of the tournament.

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe, spokesperson for the Met's policing operation during Euro 2020, said: "London also remains in a public health crisis. There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.

"We have contingency plans to deal with any number of potential incidents as they arise but my message is clear: if you don't have a ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London - you could end up missing the game.

"Last night we took the precaution of issuing a section 35 dispersal order that is in place until 15:00hrs on Saturday, 19. We have a flexible policing plan in place to reduce the likelihood of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour."

Two men were arrested last night. A 25-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure in Hyde Park. He was taken into police custody before being cautioned and released.

Another man was arrested for the attempted theft of a police officer's hat, assault with intent of avoiding arrest and assault of emergency worker. He was taken to a south London police station where he currently remains.