Boys of '96: Alan Shearer signs, plus Steve Howey on dentist chair and tales of Paul Gascoigne’s ‘mischief’

Steve Howey and Nick Barmby sat down with Sky Sports News as part of a special Boys of '96 series to relive their memories from that summer, including Paul Gascoigne's "mischief" and those penalty shootouts.

In the series, reporter Mark McAdam is on a mission to speak to every member of the 22-man squad from Euro 1996.

He will be travelling across the nation in a fully electric van tracking down everyone from David Seaman to Alan Shearer ahead of a reunion of the entire squad.

In episode six, he managed to locate two members of Terry Venables' squad - Steve Howey and Nick Barmby - to discuss their memories from the tournament, while Mark then heads to the golf course in search of England and Premier League legend Shearer, who scored five goals at Euro 96.

Howey: I won the dentist chair!

Image: Robbie Fowler, Steve Howey and Paul Gascoigne at training before the start of the Euro '96 competition

Mark heads up north in search of more Euro 96 England players, and his first stop is with Howey, who was injured during the tournament and unable to play. The former Newcastle defender does, however, recall one victory...

"I won the dentist chair!" he said. "That's my kind of claim to fame, it's kind of sad really that you have a football career and my claim to fame is I'm positive I won.

"I think I was facing Teddy Sheringham in the final - we didn't even know it was there initially. It was just a case of going out for a few beers."

On his Euros experience, Howey added: "I was so proud to be included in the squad. It was disappointing to get injured after the first game. If we'd have won that semi-final we'd have won the tournament."

Image: Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne were key members of the England squad that reached the Euro 96 semis

Howey goes into detail about Gascoigne's "mischief" during the tournament - "you could guarantee one of the lads would be shouting 'Gascoigne!' with some swear words in there" - and explains how England players eventually got their own back.

Mark then tracks down Barmby, three times a sub at Euro 96, who explains why Venables was the best manager he played under.

Then it's a trip to the golf course, as Mark attempts to catch Shearer just before he is teeing off...

Watch the full episode by clicking play on the video at the top of the article, or find it on Sky Go.