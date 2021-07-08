England face UEFA charge after fan uses laser pointer during Euro 2020 match against Denmark

England have been charged by UEFA after a fan shone a laser pointer in Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's face during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

The incident occurred as Harry Kane was taking an England penalty in the first period of extra-time.

Schmeichel saved the penalty but Kane scored the rebound to give England what turned out to be a decisive 2-1 lead.

England have also been charged for 'disturbance caused by its supporters during national anthem' and 'lighting of fireworks by its supporters'.

Image: Schmeichel saved Harry Kane's penalty - but the England captain followed up to convert the rebound

UEFA said in a statement: "The case will be dealt with by the UEFA, Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body [CEDB] in due course."

A tense semi-final turned England's way midway through the opening period of extra-time when the referee ruled Raheem Sterling had been tripped in the penalty area.

TV pictures showed a green light appear on Schmeichel's face but he nonetheless blocked Kane's spot-kick, only for the England captain to score the rebound.

Gareth Southgate's team will next face Italy in the final on Sunday night at Wembley.

2:13 Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher discusses whether Danny Makkelie was correct to award England a penalty in their Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark.

'Now England have a lot of divers as well'

Danish journalist Carsten Werge on Sky Sports News:

"I haven't met one man or woman in Denmark that could see that as a penalty, that's for sure. Nobody could understand that it was a penalty and when I read the international papers, nobody - except maybe the English papers - said that.

"I have to say, Sterling is a fantastic player and a fantastic diver. You could see that gave them the penalty. It was a pity the game was settled because of that situation because I think England would have won in the end, they were the better team.

1:39 Danish journalist Carsten Werge says nobody other than English football fans can understand why England were awarded a penalty in their Euro 2020 victory over Denmark on Wednesday.

"But we didn't feel that the Dutch referee was doing his job in a decent way in that situation. You would feel the same if you were the team that lost on a penalty that wasn't a penalty. You would be a little bit angry as well. When I read the English papers this morning, it was not a big subject - but that's the way it is.

"We weren't satisfied. We don't like players to dive. We have some players in the Danish team as well that do it. But when I think back many years ago when I was covering the English league as a Danish commentator, I remember Jurgen Klinsmann - when he played for Tottenham - everyone was saying 'He's a diver!'. Now you have a lot of divers as well. Kane is also a very good diver. Maybe you have just adapted to the European way of playing football…"