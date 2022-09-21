Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett to discuss how much the pressure has risen on Gareth Southgate in 14 short months since the Euro 2022 final, where his biggest squad headaches are and how he approaches the two Nations League matches, with a number of his first-choice players not featuring for their clubs.

Sky Sports digital football writers Adam Bate and Sam Blitz then join the party with their England XIs as we debate who should be in Southgate's line-up to face Iran in two months' time.

Essential Football: England's final World Cup warm-up, questions for Southgate, Nations League relegation?

Listen and subscribe on:

Essential Football is back for a new season, full of analysis, insight, features and interviews to make sure you are up to date on everything going on across the Premier League and beyond.

Every Sunday night, get yourself clued up on the weekend's games with the Sunday Wrap, a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches featuring pundit reaction, player interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight.

Missing your Premier League fix during the week? In midweek, we will have an array of feature podcasts during the season, on everything from going behind the scenes on Transfer Deadline Day to One2Eleven with players past and present.

Subscribe today and make sure you don't miss an episode of Essential Football.

The Sky Sports Football podcast will continue to house a range of audio offerings, including the Women's Football Show, Monday Night Football and Super Sunday.

Don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement, the Scottish Football Podcast and the EFL podcast.