Football Association announces Alzheimer's Society as official charity partner for next two seasons

The Football Association (FA) has announced Alzheimer's Society as an official charity partner for the next two seasons.

The partnership will use football's power and reach to increase support and generate significant funds and awareness of dementia.

It will be launched at the Community Shield between Leicester City and Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.

The FA will work closely with Alzheimer's Society to raise funds towards crucial support services, such as its Dementia Connect support line, increasing its capacity so the charity can reach more people. Alzheimer's Society's services have been used more than 5.5m times since March 2020.

The partnership will also ensure the FA and local football clubs up and down the nation can refer employees, players, former players, and fans to the charity for dementia support.

According to a recent landmark study by researchers at the University of Glasgow, professional footballers are at an increased risk of developing dementia depending on the length of their careers and their playing position.

The research follows the deaths of two of English football's greatest heroes - Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles - who suffered with dementia before their deaths. Jack's brother, Sir Bobby Charlton, has also been diagnosed with dementia.

Former England striker and World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, an Alzheimer's Society ambassador, said of the partnership: "It's incredibly exciting to see The FA partner with Alzheimer's Society, especially after a huge year for the nation's most-loved sport. This partnership has the potential to change the landscape of dementia in football on a massive scale.

"Too many of my colleagues from the unforgotten team of '66 have been affected by dementia - a group of remarkable men.

"I will never forget the memory of us all doing a lap of honour at Wembley and walking up to the Royal Box to face the Queen, trophy in hand.

"But the reality is that Wembley could be filled ten times over with people living with dementia in the UK, with millions more lives affected."

The partnership seeks to help bring dementia out of the shadows and tackle the stigma surrounding the condition, by raising a greater understanding of dementia among the footballing community.

The FA will work with Alzheimer's Society to break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing the help they need, so no football player, former player or fan across the nation faces dementia alone.

The partnership will also create a network of dementia-friendly facilities and upskill the FA's employees, so people living with dementia and their families can return to and stay connected to the game they love without fear. The FA's employees will also be offered the chance to volunteer for Alzheimer's Society.

The partnership will benefit from Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Friends programme, changing the way society thinks, acts, and talks about dementia and garnering over 3.4m members in the UK.

Edleen John, the FA's director of international relations, corporate affairs and co-partner for equality, diversity and inclusion, said: "We were really pleased to present our employees and players with an excellent range of charities that were committed to using the power of football as a force for good.

"We wanted our teams and staff to have a voice in our charity partner selection, so we gave them an opportunity to vote for the one that they are personally and professionally passionate about alongside recognising our organisation's strategic objectives.

"Alzheimer's Society is a fantastic headline charity partner choice. With further research, early treatment and support, many people with dementia will be able to lead full and active lives.

"Together, we hope to make a significant difference to all those impacted by dementia and to ensure that the football community is aware of the signs, advice available and can access support when they need it."

Alzheimer's Society will also advise the FA and provide research expertise to further understand the cause of dementia and its risk factors. There are currently 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK.

The charity partnership will work alongside the pioneering Sport United Against Dementia campaign, which is uniting all sports for the first time to change the landscape of dementia.

Involving governing bodies and leading figures across football, rugby and cricket, as well as major broadcasters, Sport United Against Dementia seeks to provide hope for future generations by funding critical research and transforming the way sport supports past and present players and fans affected by dementia.

Kate Lee, Alzheimer's Society chief executive, said: "It's been brilliant for all of us to enjoy an incredible few weeks of football after the year we've all had.

"For so many fans and former players living with dementia, that passion and common interest is their form of escapism after a diagnosis.

"Our partnership with the FA is a huge step in changing how people experience dementia within the sporting industry and couldn't have come sooner."

