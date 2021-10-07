2022 World Cup in Qatar: When can England qualify?

England need just three more wins to be sure of qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting with Saturday's clash in Andorra.

Gareth Southgate's side are currently four points clear of second-placed Albania at the top of Group I after six matches, with just four fixtures left to play.

England travel to Andorra on Saturday evening, then host fourth-placed Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday night. And the Three Lions finish their qualifying campaign by entertaining Albania on November 12, before travelling to bottom-of-the-table San Marino three days later.

Victories in England's next three clashes would give them an unassailable lead at the top of the group, although should Albania drop points in either of their next two fixtures, in Budapest and at home to Poland, then Southgate's side could confirm qualification by winning their upcoming matches with Andorra and Hungary.

However, with only top spot guaranteeing qualification, there is still little margin for error - particularly given that reaching Qatar with a second-place finish is not straightforward.

The 10 runners-up from the group stage will join two group winners from last season's Nations League in a mini-tournament in March that will see only three more teams qualify.

England could still find themselves involved in that scrap if they drop points again, as they did last time out in Warsaw, and Albania keep winning, but the tricky-looking trips to Hungary, Albania and Poland are all already out of the way.

England's remaining fixtures Oct 9 - Andorra (a)



Oct 12 - Hungary (h)



Nov 12 - Albania (h)



Nov 15 - San Marino (a)

The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer ones, due to the heat.

The tournament kicks off on Monday November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

The tournament will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18

