England squad: Jadon Sancho left out but Gareth Southgate recalls Marcus Rashford for World Cup qualifiers

Jadon Sancho has been left out of the England squad for November's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, but his Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford returns following injury.

Sancho, who moved to United from Borussia Dortmund this summer, has been limited to mostly substitute appearances so far this season.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard also misses out on Gareth Southgate's squad, along with Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier and AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for November! 👊 — England (@England) November 4, 2021

Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are back for this month's fixtures after recovering from injury, and Jude Bellingham also returns after being left out for October's qualifiers.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is absent again and there is no place for in-form Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

England host Albania at Wembley next Friday before rounding off World Cup qualification with a trip to San Marino - the lowest-ranked side in world football - on November 15.

England remain unbeaten on the road to Qatar but drawing two of their last three Group I matches means they only have a three-point cushion at the top of their group with two games to go.

Image: Marcus Rashford has scored three goals in five games for Manchester United since returning from injury

England's 25-man squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)