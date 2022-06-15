A police officer was seriously assaulted at Molineux before England's Nations League defeat to Hungary; he has been discharged from hospital after being knocked unconscious; four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody for questioning

England 0-4 Hungary: Four men arrested after police officer attacked before Nations League defeat at Molineux

Four men have been arrested after a police officer was knocked unconscious in an "unprovoked" attack before England's defeat to Hungary on Tuesday night.

The PC, who is a member of the West Midlands Police Football Unit, was taken to hospital with a head injury after being attacked at around 7.25pm behind the Stan Cullis Stand.

On Wednesday morning he was discharged from hospital to recover at home, but is awaiting further test results after sustaining significant cuts and bruising to his head.

Four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18, were later arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and remain in custody for questioning as an investigation continues to identify any other people involved.

A West Midlands Police statement read: "It's understood he was approached from behind by a group of men on a grassed area and hit in the side of the head.

"He was knocked unconscious, suffered a head injury, and was taken to hospital for an assessment and treatment.

"We're assessing body-worn video and CCTV in a bid to identify who's responsible."

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to message them on Live Chat through their website or by calling them on 101 quoting log 1554 from June 14.

Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom said: "We've spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.

"We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion. That's what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked."

The incident occurred before England's 4-0 home defeat to Hungary as Gareth Southgate's side slumped to their worst home defeat since 1928 to leave them bottom of their Nations League group.