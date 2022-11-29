Pick your England and Wales starting XIs for World Cup 2022 Group B clash

World Cup Group B draws to a conclusion on Tuesday night, after which England and Wales will know whether they can extend their stay in Qatar or book the next flight home.

England will qualify for the last 16 with a win or a draw over Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. In fact, only a defeat by four goals or more would see Gareth Southgate's side exit the competition at the group stage.

Wales' task is far less straightforward. A defeat or draw will see Rob Page's team knocked out, while even a victory might not be enough.

A Wales win, coupled with a draw between the USA and Iran, would see them go through with England, while a victory by four goals or more would guarantee their progress.

So with England set to qualify barring a catastrophic result against Wales, should Southgate make changes in the wake of the tepid 0-0 with the USA?

Image: Harry Kane rues a missed chance in England's 0-0 draw with the USA

Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker are set to come into the side, but for whom? Further questions remain, such as when Kalvin Phillips should make his return, whether Harry Kane needs a rest, and if it's time for Phil Foden to be handed a start.

As for Wales, their campaign has failed to get going, with just a point collected from their opening two games. Does Rob Page need to freshen things up with qualification on the line? Should he ditch the back three? And should he do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, who have both looked off the pace in Qatar?

Image: Gareth Bale looks dejected after Wales lose late in the game to Iran

Well, you can decide for yourself, using our interactive selector to pick your team below. Screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford.

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies.

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts.

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill.

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Dan James.