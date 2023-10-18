Paul Merson says: Phenomenal Jude Bellingham is years ahead of his time | Time for England to end silverware drought at Euro 2024

Paul Merson says Jude Bellingham is England's X-factor and insists it is time for Gareth Southgate's side to end the country's wait for silverware and win Euro 2024.

England produced a scintillating comeback to beat Italy 3-1 at Wembley and secure their place at Euro 2024. Gareth Southgate's side, needing only a point to qualify for next summer's tournament, fell behind to Gianluca Scamacca's early opener, but captain Harry Kane led the response, converting a penalty then scoring a clinical second after a breakaway strike from Marcus Rashford.

England were again indebted to Kane's goalscoring heroics as he took his international tally to 61, but Jude Bellingham was the real star, winning the penalty for the equaliser then producing a sensational burst of pace to set up Rashford for the second.

The 20-year-old received a standing ovation when he was substituted in the closing stages, with Southgate saying afterwards: "His mentality is incredible. To show such maturity and humility at such a young age, we're lucky to have him."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson lauded Bellingham's performance, and his displays so far this season for Real Madrid and England, saying he is years ahead of his time. He also believes England's players are now the envy of the world and thinks Southgate's side must now end their long wait for silverware, starting at Euro 2024 next summer.

'His consistency at a young age is phenomenal'

Jude Bellingham is absolutely phenomenal!

For a 20-year-old to be consistently phenomenal is extraordinary, and consistency is the key.

You hear so much about so many players, especially in the Premier League. However, one minute they are a four out of 10, then they are a nine out of 10 and then back to a four before being a nine again.

Bellingham is an eight or nine, even 10, every week!

Putting in performances like he did against Italy, on the top stage, week in and week out, it's mind blowing.

'Bellingham is years ahead of his time'

The number of Player of the Match awards he's had this season is nine.

It's unheard of. It's scary when you think of his age and he's playing in the hardest position on the football pitch too, in my opinion.

Even at 20, his maturity is already what stands out. He makes all the right decisions in and out of possession.

Football is all about decision making. At the moment, he is making the decisions of a 28 or 29-year-old player and getting them all right.

It's so hard to explain what he's doing. He's years ahead of his time.

'Bellingham is England's X-factor'

To win tournaments you need world class players. You need game changers.

At the last World Cup, you see France get to the final because of Kylian Mbappe and you see Argentina winning because of Lionel Messi. In the past, Cristiano Ronaldo has done the same thing for Portugal.

Any team needs that X-factor. You just have to have it to win silverware.

Bellingham is England's X-factor.

However, you do also have to have good players around you. You have to be in a good team to have the platform to go and deliver.

For England, everything seems to be coming together. They aren't just relying on Harry Kane anymore.

Will we see Bellingham in the Premier League one day? Sky Sports’ Paul Merson:



“Only time will tell but I’m sure the challenge of the Premier League will appeal to Bellingham.



“If I’m being honest, I don’t think there is much of a challenge at Real Madrid. He’s obviously ripping it up in Spain, but I half expected him to do that. I don’t know any good players that’s gone to Spain and not done well.



“No disrespect to Real Madrid and La Liga, but I would like to see him in the Premier League one day, maybe in four or five years when he’s done all he needs to do in Madrid.



“He’s a top player and it will be a natural progression for him to come back to England and the Premier league when the time is right for him.



“However, football does go through changes. In five or six years La Liga might have turned the tables on the Premier League to become the dominant league in the world. 20-odd years ago Italy had the top league, so you just never know.



“At the moment, he’s doing unbelievable thing. He’s doing what he needs to do for him right now, and I can’t talk more highly of him. He’s coming across as a really nice kid, who just love playing football, and that’s also extremely important. “

'This is England's time to end trophy drought'

John Stones, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, that is some spine for England. Then you've got arguably two of the best right backs in the world in Kyle Walker and Reece James. Bukayo Saka's in front of them and there's Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford all fighting for the same position.

England are blessed with players, at the moment. You have to make hay while the sun shines and this England's time.

This is their time to win something.

Look around, what is about on the international stage? We just played Italy and brushed them aside. 20 years ago, they had 11 world class players. Now you wouldn't take one of their players.

'England have the best squad around'

For Euro 2024, I think it will be out of England, France and Portugal.

If I had to be pushed, without piling the pressure on them, you have to say England.

I didn't think I'd see England win a trophy in my lifetime, but now, every time we go to a tournament, I expect us to win it.

We have the best squad of players around. We've just dismantled Italy without Bukayo Saka. Reece James wasn't there. Kieran Trippier does a great job for England but they played without a recognised left-back against the Italians. Jack Grealish was on the bench.

You can keep listing the players. We have the best squad and that gives us a great chance to finally end the trophyless years.