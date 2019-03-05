Scotland will show quality at Women's World Cup, says Nicola Docherty

Scotland Women kick off their World Cup campaign against England in three months' time, and Nicola Docherty believes her team has something to prove.

The Glasgow City defender is part of the Scotland Women squad currently out in Portugal for the Algarve Cup in preparation for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Docherty believes the tournament is brilliant preparation ahead of their World Cup debut.

"We proved ourselves this week in the Algarve Cup and showed how good a team we actually are," she told Sportswomen.

"You've got to have confidence in your national team. We can't go into a World Cup thinking that we're 'just Scotland'. We're going there to prove ourselves."

Scotland secured second place in their group after goals from Kim Little and Lizzie Arnot in a 4-1 win against Iceland on Tuesday.

Shelley Kerr's side will play for fifth place against Denmark in their play-off match on Wednesday.

The Scots will start their World Cup campaign against England on June 9 in Nice before playing 2015 finalists Japan and Argentina in their other Group D matches.