Erin Cuthbert says Scotland Women will look and play the part in new unique kit

Erin Cuthbert says Scotland Women will both look and play the part at the Women's World Cup in France this summer.

The Scottish FA have released women-specific home and away jerseys for the tournament.

"I think it's absolutely wonderful, it's a massive signal of intent from the Scottish FA. We'll be looking the part so hopefully we can play the part," she told Sky Sports News.

"Yes certainly we'll be standing out, hopefully for the right reasons. It's wonderful and the kit is lovely so we are really looking forward to wearing it."

This #InternationalWomensDay we’re proud to share with you the first ever #SWNT exclusive home and away kits, which will be worn at the @FIFAWWC.#OurGirlsOurGame pic.twitter.com/YKjFBQca0R — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 8, 2019

The Chelsea midfielder believes the team's fifth-placed finish at Algarve Cup last week - their best in the competition's short history - was perfect preparation ahead of the World Cup, where Shelly Kerr's side will take on England, Japan and Argentina in the group stages.

"(It was) a big step forward, previously we've narrowly missed out," she said.

"It was great to get back to winning ways and the performances were good from the team even though we rotated. Everyone's got good game time so it sets us up nicely.

Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr has praised her squad after making ten changes for their Algarve Cup match against Denmark and winning 1-0

"People have been given opportunities and everyone has taken them. The competition in the squad is very fierce now but it's only making everyone better."

Speaking on International Women's Day, Cuthbert appreciates the responsibility the Scotland Women's side have on their shoulders as they perform on the sport's biggest platform in France this summer.

"It's a massive opportunity. We've seen the difference it's made going through the qualification process. After we qualified we've seen increases in our attendances," she added.

"I think it's fantastic that we have an opportunity on the world's biggest stage and hopefully we can inspire young girls in Scotland.

"I think we are more than capable of beating anyone our day."