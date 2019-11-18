Steve Clarke says Scotland's 22-year wait for major tournament is too long

0:43 Steve Clarke says Scotland have waited 'too long' to reach a major tournament Steve Clarke says Scotland have waited 'too long' to reach a major tournament

Scotland manager Steve Clarke insists his squad are giving "100 per cent" in their efforts to end the nation's long wait to reach a major tournament.

Scotland have not qualified for a major competition since the 1998 World Cup, which ended in a group stage exit in France.

Clarke's side have a golden opportunity to end that run when they take part in the Euro 2020 play-offs in March and the former Kilmarnock manager is desperate to reach the final tournament, with four matches due to be held at Hampden Park.

"It would be fantastic. 1998 was the year I retired, it's a long time ago," said Clarke.

"It's probably been too long. We're working towards hopefully a big, big moment for the nation and we're all giving 100 per cent for that."

Scotland face Kazakhstan in their final Group I qualifier on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Football, and Clarke has challenged his side to extend their winning run after victories over San Marino and Cyprus.

"It's very important," he said. "In the same way in football everybody talks about losing games can become a habit, it's the same with winning games.

"It's important to win. It's important for this group of players to feel good about themselves after we play tomorrow night."

3:09 Highlights of Scotland's 2-1 win over Cyrpus in Group I of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers. Highlights of Scotland's 2-1 win over Cyrpus in Group I of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Clarke added: "The mood in this camp has been particularly good. Very positive from the first day we got together until now.

"The only way to cement that is with another good performance and hopefully another good performance and hopefully another victory tomorrow night against good opposition, I have to say."

Scotland suffered a 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in March in what proved to be former manager Alex McLeish's penultimate match in charge of the national side.

Defender Liam Palmer says the squad is out for revenge on Tuesday night but Clarke disagrees with his full-back.

"For me football is never about revenge. What happened before, happened before," he said.

"We want to finish the campaign on a positive four ourselves and we want to finish third in the section, which is the best we can do now.

1:02 Scotland forward Johnny Russell feels he has to make more of an impression when on international duty because he plays in the MLS Scotland forward Johnny Russell feels he has to make more of an impression when on international duty because he plays in the MLS

"That is what we'll be focusing on."

Clarke has won three of his seven competitive games as Scotland manager since replacing McLeish in May and the 56-year-old believes progress has been made during his six months in charge.

"I'm reasonably satisfied," he said.

"I think we've made some progress. I said before the Cyprus game that to me within the camp and within the matches, I can see signs of progress.

"But until we start to get wins on the pitch, people might not believe me."