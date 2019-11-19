Scotland Euro 2020 play-off hopes will be boosted by Kazakhstan win, says Liam Cooper

Scotland and Leeds defender Liam Cooper hopes that a win against Kazakhstan on Tuesday will help build momentum going into the Euro 2020 play-offs in March.

Scotland cannot qualify automatically for Euro 2020, but are guaranteed a place in the play-offs which take place in March next year.

If they succeed, they will face England in the group stage of the tournament.

Cooper, 28, admits that the team are desperate to reach the Euros after a 24-year absence.

"As a nation, we want to play in the major tournaments," Cooper said.

"Everybody does. Everything is aiming to that. We've got an important game on Tuesday but it's all looking [forward] to March.

"We have two massive games coming up, a semi-final and potentially a final so hopefully we can keep the momentum going, get a win on Tuesday and take that into the play-offs".

The Scotland job is Steve Clarke's first role as an international manager, after spells with West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock

Steve Clarke has endured a difficult start to his managerial career with Scotland, with notable defeats against Russia and Tuesday's opponents Kazakhstan.

However, Cooper believes that their system under Clarke is beginning to prosper.

"It's difficult for any manager to come into the international stage," he added.

"You don't get a lot of time with the boys and you have to squeeze it all into one camp. But, we are playing the same system, using the same ideas and the lads are really taking to that - you can see that in the performances now".

Liam Cooper is currently sidelined due to a recurring groin problem

Scotland secured a 2-1 victory against Cyprus in their penultimate qualifying game, and Cooper believes that a win against Kazakhstan on Tuesday could be crucial in building more momentum towards the play-offs in March.

"We've come off the back of two tough results. It's hard in any competition to win away from home and it was a great result for the boys," Cooper said.

"I'm delighted for them and it sets us up nicely going into the game on Tuesday.

"We'll try and build some momentum going into the play-offs in March".

