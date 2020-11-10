Lyndon Dykes upbeat ahead of Scotland's Euro play-off showdown with Serbia

Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes says the strength of their squad means they are entitled to approach Thursday night's Euro 2020 play-off in Serbia with confidence.

The Scots have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup - but come into this crucial game on a fine run of form.

They have put together four wins (one by penalty shoot-out) and a draw since Dykes made his debut in August and the QPR forward thinks manager Steve Clarke has assembled a squad that can cause Serbia problems.

He told Sky Sports: "Everyone knows it is a massive game for the whole nation.

"Everyone wants to get Scotland back to a major tournament and this is the game that can do it.

"Obviously it is going to be a tough game against a good side but, with the team that we have, I think we need to go in with confidence. All the boys are focused.

"I haven't lost in a Scotland top yet so hopefully we can keep it that way. It is really good that Sky are making it free for everyone to watch in the whole nation.

3:23 Scotland manager Steve Clarke says it's a blow to lose Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley for Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia, but believes they have sufficient cover

"I am sure my family members will all be watching it and my little boy back home and my wife will be watching!

"Everyone is behind us and now we just have to make sure we get the job done."

Dykes was born in Queensland and says he has been having some lively conversations with a few of his old friends.

"It is very multicultural in Australia and I do have a lot of Serbian friends," he said.

"They have been keeping in touch and they are buzzing for the game as well. I used to play with them, non-league and just mucking around, and now I am playing their nation in a massive game.

0:32 Kenny McLean scored the penalty that sent Scotland through to Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia - and the Norwich man thinks everything is coming together nicely for the Scots.

"Hopefully I can score a couple of goals and then wind them up a little bit!"

Former Scotland forward James McFadden was team-mates with Dykes at Queen of the South and has given him plenty of advice.

Dykes added: "I said when I first came in that I wanted to be a hero to the Tartan Army like 'Faddy'.

"And he said to me the other day, that this is a time when I could make that happen.

"I am fully focused on the game and we will see what happens."