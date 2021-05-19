Scotland Euro 2020 squad: Watch a live stream as Steve Clarke names his 26-man squad

This stream has now ended; Steve Clarke named his 26-man Scotland squad for Euro 2020; Sky Sports brought it to you live, plus reaction from those picked and analysis during a special squad announcement show

Wednesday 19 May 2021 13:16, UK

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke names his 26-man squad for the European Championships - and you can find out who he's picked in our live stream.

We will bring you the squad announcement live plus reaction from some of those picked and analysis with Kris Boyd live in the studio as Scotland's men's side prepare for their first major finals since 1998.

We will also bring you updates with our dedicated live blog via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Clarke will then address the media and you can watch that live on Sky Sports News from 2pm.

Also See:

Trending

Watch Scotland's Euro 2020 squad announcement live on the Sky Sports website and app in the stream above.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 6pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports