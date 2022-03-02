Kevin Nisbet: Hibernian and Scotland striker's season ended by knee injury

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has vowed to come back stronger after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Scotland international - who will also miss this month's World Cup play-off against Ukraine - was forced off during the first half of Sunday's goalless draw with Celtic after a challenge from defender Carl Starfelt.

Hibernian are still waiting to discover the full extent of the injury with Nisbet set to see a specialist, but initial scans have revealed the 24-year-old will not be fit before the end of this campaign.

Image: Nisbet was injured in a challenge with Celtic defender Carl Starfelt

"This is a setback but I have my head around it already," said Nisbet.

"I will stay focused and positive as I aim to get back into action for Hibs and Scotland quickly.

"I think Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me again, but this injury will just make me more determined to become an even better player, as I'm not the type to retreat into a corner and hope for the best."

Nisbet, who was part of the Scotland squad at Euro 2020, has scored nine goals for Hibernian this season.

"I will work with the medical team, and strongly believe they can help me come back stronger and better," he added.

"One of my biggest disappointments is that I won't be able to help Hibs for the remainder of this season, but I'm confident the manager and my team-mates will get the job done."