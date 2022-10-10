Caroline Weir: Euros hurt will help Scotland's World Cup bid | Route to the finals explained

Caroline Weir admits missing out on the recent European Championship has made Scotland even more determined to seal their place at next year's World Cup.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side could secure their spot at the finals in Australia and New Zealand if they defeat Republic of Ireland in Tuesday's play-off at Hampden.

For 27-year-old Real Madrid player Weir, it would banish the anguish of not making it to the Euros in England earlier this year.

"It's a massive personal goal to get back to the World Cup," she said. "Not being at the Euros really hit hard for a lot of the girls, especially me. I found some of it hard to watch because when you experience these tournaments it makes you want it more.

"That's exactly how we feel. It's massive, not just for us as players but for Scottish football, Scottish women's football and for the country. We're hoping we can fly that flag and hopefully qualify."

The Scots are in a buoyant mood following Thursday's 1-0 extra-time victory over Austria in front of a record crowd for a Scottish competitive women's match.

"We take great confidence from Thursday," said Weir. "Austria are a top side. I think a couple of years ago we would have struggled to come out on top in that type of game, but we really stuck together and tactically we were good.

"We're looking for more of the same against Ireland and hopefully we can come back out on top again."

How do the Women's World Cup play-offs work?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa looks ahead to the Women's World Cup play-off against the Republic of Ireland

Three play-off finals take place on Tuesday as Scotland face the Republic of Ireland, Wales take on Switzerland and Portugal play Iceland.

Of the three winners, two qualify directly for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand based on points and goal tallies in the group stage and play-offs.

The third will go into another play-off in New Zealand in February. That 10-team knockout will also feature Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Senegal and Thailand.

As things stand, Switzerland are top on 19 points, one clear of Iceland who, in turn, are one point ahead of the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland are fourth on 16 points, the same as Portugal and while they share the same goal difference, Scotland have scored more. Wales are currently sixth on 14 points.

What do Scotland need to qualify?

Image: Scotland could reach the Women's World Cup if they beat the Republic of Ireland and other results go their way

On Tuesday, three points will be awarded for a win in 120 minutes, while there is only a point on offer if a team were to triumph via penalties.

Therefore, to qualify for the World Cup automatically Scotland would need either Wales to beat Switzerland or Portugal to overcome Iceland and then replicate that margin of victory over Republic of Ireland.

Martinez Losa's side are in action after the other two matches so will know what is required and either way, a victory at Hampden Park on Tuesday will at worst guarantee third spot and leave the team one more win away from just a second World Cup finals.

Wales, meanwhile, would need to beat Switzerland by two goals, while requiring Scotland to win against Republic of Ireland on penalties and need Portugal to also beat Iceland on spot-kicks.

Any win for Republic of Ireland, paired with either victory for Portugal or Wales would see them progress. Alternatively, three points for the Irish would require Iceland or Switzerland to pick up a point or less.

Winters: Scotland have the quality to reach the World Cup

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Former Scotland striker Suzanne Winters will be watching the game for Sky Sports:

"There is a great depth in the squad, there is more quality than just in the starting XI and I think that will be important come Tuesday.

"There might be a couple of changes for the game after a couple of the substitutes really impressed against Austria.

"I think Abi Harrison would deserve a start after her goal in last week's match."