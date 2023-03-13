Angus Gunn: Norwich goalkeeper set for first Scotland call-up | Could Zander Clark replace Craig Gordon for Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn is set to commit his future to Scotland and be included in Steve Clarke's squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 27-year-old has represented England from under-16 to under-21 level but qualifies for Scotland through his Thurso-born father Bryan, who was capped six times for Scotland while playing for Norwich in the 1990s.

Clarke - who names his squad on Tuesday - will be without number one Craig Gordon, as he recovers from a double leg break, while his Hearts team-mate Zander Clark and Motherwell's Liam Kelly are yet to win their first cap.

Scotland kick-off their qualifying campaign with a Hampden Park double-header against Cyprus on 25 March, followed by Spain three days later.

Gordon: Clark is ready for Scotland debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Gordon is backing Zander Clark to make the step up for Scotland while he continues his rehab after a double leg break

Despite Hearts goalkeeper Clark failing to make his international debut so far, Gordon believes the 30-year-old is ready to make the step up this month.

Clark has kept seven clean sheets since replacing Gordon at Hearts - who are third in the Scottish Premiership - and Gordon says that regular football is key.

"He (Clark) has done a lot for the team since he came in, he's been very solid, made some saves and got a few clean sheets as well which has really helped over this period," Gordon exclusively told Sky Sports.

"He's now playing regular football and there aren't many Scottish goalkeepers who are playing regularly, so he's put himself in a good position for the internationals coming up.

"Steve Clarke will make that decision, there are a few that will have their eye on it and will want to play well to give themselves that opportunity.

"It's going to be a tough call for the manager, but I'm sure he'll make the right choice."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Gordon explains his comeback plans, opens up about his recovery from a double leg break, discusses his move to Celtic and more

Gordon, however, could be back for Scotland's final Euro 2024 qualifiers as he targets a return to action "early next season" following that horror injury against Dundee United.

The 40-year-old told Sky Sports: "It was Christmas Eve the injury happened, and I got taken to the hospital that night and put in a ward and my operation was the next day, so Christmas Day was my operation.

"I spent that up in Dundee where the injury happened, so it was difficult for the whole family, the kids, they didn't open their Christmas presents until I came back down the road from Dundee. I think it was the 27th I got back.

Image: Gordon suffered his double leg break in a game against Dundee United on Christmas Eve

"Everybody's Christmas was a little bit ruined so I feel a bit responsible for that, but the kids were happy to see me when I did come back from the hospital, and we had our Christmas dinner about a week late.

"I've to go back and see the surgeon at the end of this month and I'll get more scans taken at that point, and that will be when I'll maybe have a little bit better idea of how quickly I can get back from this.

"I'm hoping to be back early next season. But, at the moment, I'm just pushing as hard as I can between now and then in the gym and I'll take the advice from the doctors when I see them and then see what the possible return date after that is."

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Friday April 14: Ross County vs Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 16: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.