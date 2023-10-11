Spain vs Scotland: 'We have to play our game' to secure Euro 2024 qualification, says Steve Clarke

Scotland manager Steve Clarke believes if his team play their "own game" against Spain they can get a result to secure qualification for Euro 2024.

An impressive campaign sees the Scots sitting top of Group A with five wins from five, with a draw in Seville all that is required to secure a place in Germany next summer.

Scott McTominay's double saw them stun the Spaniards with a 2-0 win at Hampden Park in March and Clarke is confident of another strong performance on Thursday night.

"Of course, belief will be a part of it and obviously we have to get the tactics right," said Clarke.

"The players have to put into practice on the pitch what was spoken about on the training ground, they have to play to their maximum.

"We have to play our game as well as we can and then I believe that will be good enough to get something from the game."

The Spaniards were not impressed after their defeat in Glasgow with Manchester City midfielder Rodri accusing Scotland of playing "rubbish" football.

Clarke is expecting to face much tougher opposition this time around, with Luis de la Fuente in charge for the seventh time after taking over from Luis Enrique last December.

"I think when we played them in March, so we're probably just in a little bit of transition between the previous coach and the new coach," he added.

"They'd had a disappointing World Cup campaign so maybe we got them at a good time.

"We know we have to be very, very good to get a positive result."

Image: Clarke is on the verge of leading Scotland to back-to-back Euros

Scotland are on the brink of securing qualification to back-to-back European Championships after Clarke ended a 23-year exile by leading them to Euro 2020.

"We want to get the job done as quickly as possible," added the former Kilmarnock and West Brom boss.

"If we get it done that would be great, if not we've got two more chances in November.

"We've got those chances because we've started the group so well. We have 15 points from five games, that's a good start.

"We know we have to get more points to go over the line.

"Do I think this team will finish the group on 15 points? No, I think we'll get more points, whether that's Thursday or in November."

How can Scotland reach Euro 2024?

Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024 on Thursday if they avoid defeat to Spain in Seville, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus on the same night.

Should results fail to go in Scotland's favour - they could still claim qualification on October 15, if Spain avoid defeat against Norway.

Even if Clarke's side go into next month's qualifiers having failed to clinch a spot at the Euros, they know a win in Georgia on November 16 would be enough.

Scotland are top of group A with five wins from five, and are six points clear of Spain who have played one game fewer.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Jacob Brown.

Scotland's upcoming fixtures

October 12: Spain (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm

October 17: France (a), friendly, 8pm

November 16: Georgia (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Norway (h), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm