Scotland: Josh Doig and Robby McCrorie included in injury-depleted squad for final Euro 2024 qualifiers as Angus Gunn misses out

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has called up Josh Doig and Robby McCrorie for their Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Georgia and Norway.

The Hellas Verona defender is included a day after being named in the U21 squad, with Rangers goalkeeper McCrorie in after Norwich's Angus Gunn suffered a leg injury.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston is also listed after being drafted in as a replacement last month.

Captain Andy Robertson is out after injuring his shoulder in Scotland's qualifying defeat to Spain in October.

Aaron Hickey of Brentford, Rangers defender John Souttar and Millwall's Kevin Nisbet are other key players to miss out after being named in Clarke's original squad for the games against Spain and France.

Kieran Tierney remains on the sidelines while there is no place for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland despite his late call-up to the last squad.

"You can always talk about the ones who are not here," Clarke said. "I always prefer to talk about the ones that are going to be here.

"I remember going back to September last year, it was the Nations League games and we had to go to Ukraine pretty much a shadow squad but they dug in and got the result required and that's what we'll do this time.

"Every game between now and the squad selection for the Euros next summer is a chance for somebody to impress and hopefully they take their chances."

Doig was included in the full squad last September but has yet to win a cap. Clarke is looking forward to seeing the 21-year old's progression.

"Josh is doing well in Serie A, he plays pretty regularly for his club," he added.

"He's a good athletic player, gets up and down the line and it'll be nice to see how he's improved.

"Obviously we saw him in the camp last September, but it'll be nice to see how he's improved and how he fits into the camp this time."

Scotland have qualified for next summer's tournament in Germany with two games to spare, but still have a chance of finishing top of Group A.

They face Georgia on November 16, hoping for their first victory in Tiblisi after losing their last two games there.

Scotland then host Norway at Hampden Park three days later in their final qualifying match.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Josh Doig, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes.

Scotland's upcoming fixtures

November 16: Georgia (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Norway (h), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm