Scotland: Will Steve Clarke name Lawrence Shankland, Craig Gordon or any surprises in Euro 2024 squad?

With the countdown to Euro 2024 well and truly on - who will make Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's final squad?

A total of 25 players were picked for March's camp but defeats to the Netherlands and Northern Ireland may have left Clarke with more decisions to make than he would have wanted at this stage.

Scotland have just two more warm-up games - in June against Finland and Gibraltar - before that tournament opener against Germany.

Two players from his most recent squad will miss the Euros, while Celtic captain Callum McGregor and Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey will hope to return from injury to reclaim their spots.

Clarke has said the "core squad" from Scotland's successful qualification campaign "deserve the chance to go to the Euros" - meaning he will have some very tough decisions to make over the coming weeks.

A total of 29 players featured across the eight Euro qualifiers but with just 23 allowed to board that plane to Germany, here's a look at who is in the mix...

Gordon to make remarkable return?

Image: Angus Gunn (right) is the new Scotland number one, having replaced Craig Gordon (left)

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn beat off competition from Hearts' Zander Clark and Motherwell's Liam Kelly for the No 1 jersey at the start of the qualification campaign.

After pledging his allegiance to the nation - despite playing for England U21s - he took over from the injured Craig Gordon who had been recovering from a double leg break suffered in December 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After returning from a double leg break suffered against Dundee United - Hearts' Craig Gordon says he is ready to board the plane to the Euros

However, at 41-years-old, Gordon did return to the Scotland fold as one of four keepers for the March friendlies - although only three will head to Germany.

At club level, Gordon is being kept out of action by Clark - having made just three Scottish Cup appearances this year. However, could his experience see him edge out others for a spot in that final squad?

Image: Zander Clark (left) has started in all of Hearts' league games in place of the returning Craig Gordon during Hearts' Christmas Eve game against Dundee United

While Gunn played in both friendlies - Clarke did run the rule over his other options during training and suggested not only game-time will come into his decision.

"I'll assess everything I've got," said the Scotland boss. "The make-up of the squad going into a tournament has other factors like squad stability and players who have been in the squad for a long time, so it's going to be a tough decision."

Could injuries mean defensive changes?

Image: Scotland captain Andy Robertson suffered an ankle injury against Northern Ireland

Clarke has been consistent in his back-line selections, with Hickey, Ryan Porteous, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and captain Andrew Robertson featuring in the most number of games.

Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper, John Souttar, Scott McKenna, Dominic Hyam, Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor all featured at some point during the eight qualifiers too.

However, injuries could play a part in Clarke's final picks.

Robertson came off in the loss to Northern Ireland with an ankle knock, Hickey missed the camp due to a hamstring issue that has kept him out since last October, Hanley - who had been out for a year with an Achilles problem - withdrew from the squad with an ankle problem, while McKenna also pulled out due to an injury.

Ferguson set for midfield spot?

Image: Lewis Ferguson featured as a substitute against both the Netherlands and Northern Ireland

Midfielders McGregor, John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie featured in every Euro qualifier - a feat only matched by forward Lyndon Dykes - suggesting Clarke will be consistent with his approach in the middle.

Stuart Armstrong (6), Kenny McLean (7) and Billy Gilmour (5) all featured regularly too and would be expected to board the plane to Germany - but will Lewis Ferguson make the cut?

Image: Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and Lyndon Dykes played in every qualifier for Scotland

Having featured in three qualifiers and both March friendlies, Ferguson looks set to be part of Clarke's plans. However, the Bologna captain - who is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli - is not a guaranteed starter according to Clarke due to competition for places in his squad.

Elsewhere, Rangers' Ryan Jack looks to miss out on another Euros. Like Ferguson, he played in three qualifiers but was injured for the March camp and missed the last Euros due to injury too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player He is one of the rising stars in Serie A, but Lewis Ferguson insists he pays no attention to the continued interest in where he will end up next as he focuses on Euro 2024

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd said: "Even if there were some dips with his regulars, I don't think Clarke would leave them out because he knows exactly what they can do when they come to camp.

"There might be the odd one who could force their way in but listening to Clarke he spoke about the group, the unity and the togetherness of that squad.

"The nucleus of it won't change unless Steve Clarke can talk some of the English Premier League players to come out and play for Scotland, which is being spoken about."

Will Shankland make Clarke's cut?

Image: Lawrence Shankland hit the crossbar after starting against the Netherlands

The real dilemma for Clarke could come at the top end of the pitch.

Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams are almost guaranteed to be in the squad, but who else could join them?

Having scored 20 goals in 29 league games, Hearts' Lawrence Shankland also netted during Scotland's draw in Georgia.

He started in the Netherlands - hitting the bar in the second-half - and came on against Northern Ireland. If he maintains his goalscoring form at club level - a place on that plane to Germany should be secured.

However, Jacob Brown - who started in the 3-3 draw against Norway - and Millwall's Kevin Nisbet will also be looking to force their way into Clarke's plans despite missing out for the March friendlies.

Image: Jacob Brown started in Scotland's draw against Norway in their final qualifier

Boyd said: "Che Adams is nailed on, Dykes has done really well for Scotland and you'd fancy him to go.

"Brown started against Norway and is probably the most similar to Che Adams in style. But for me, I'd have Lawrence Shankland on the flight all day long.

"You know if you create opportunities for him he'll score goals. There was nobody in that Scotland squad against Georgia who scores the header he scored."

Scotland's Euro 2024 warm-up matches

June 3: Gibraltar (n), friendly, kick-off TBD

June 7: Finland (h), friendly, kick-off 7.45pm

Who do Scotland face at Euro 2024?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland boss Steve Clarke on Euro 2024, facing hosts Germany, the role of Scott McTominay, the fans and having a German beer!

Following the final friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland, Scotland will head to their Euro 2024 base camp located in the Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen on June 9.

Clarke's side kick-off the tournament's opening match against hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena on June 14.

The Scots also face games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland and Hungary, who reached the knockout stages in 2016.

Scotland have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opener at World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

This time they begin at the Allianz Arena before facing Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, with Hungary awaiting in Stuttgart on June 23.