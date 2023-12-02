Scotland's Euro 2024 fixtures, dates and potential route through tournament in Germany

We look at Scotland's Euro 2024 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.

Scotland will kick off the tournament against hosts Germany on June 14.

The Scots also face games against perennial qualifiers Switzerland and Hungary, who reached the knockout stages in 2016.

Scotland have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opener at World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

This time they begin at the Allianz Arena before facing Switzerland in Cologne on June 19, with Hungary awaiting in Stuttgart on June 23.

Here are Scotland's Euro 2024 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages...

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Israel/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland

Group F: Turkey, Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic

Group stage

Friday June 14, 2024 - Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday June 19, 2024 - Group A: Scotland vs Switzerland (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Sunday June 23, 2024: Group A: Scotland vs Hungary (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams go through

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group winners… If Scotland finish as winners of Group A but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Denmark (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs Scotland (MHPArena, Stuttgart)



Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – Scotland vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Scotland vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Scotland’s potential route to the final finishing as group runners-up… If Scotland finish as Group A runners-up but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Scots’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 – Scotland vs Italy (Olympiastadion, Berlin)



Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Scotland (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)



Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs Scotland; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Round of 16

Image: John McGinn celebrates during Scotland's successful qualification campaign

If Scotland finish first in Group A...

Saturday June 29, 2024: Group A winner vs Group C runners-up (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If Scotland finish second in Group A...

Saturday June 29 - Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams...

One of:

Sunday June 30 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

Monday July 1 - Group F winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Tuesday July 2: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Quarter-finals

Image: Scotland celebrate qualifying for Euro 2024

If Scotland finish first in Group A and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

If Scotland finish second in Group A and win round of 16 game...

Saturday July 6 (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

Friday July 5 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Saturday July 6 - (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Semi-finals

If Scotland finish first in Group A, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

If England finish second in Group A, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-placed teams, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

One of:

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

And finally, the final...

Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)