Euro 2024: Who should start for Scotland against Switzerland?

Scotland need a result against Switzerland if they are to have a chance of making it past the group stages at Euro 2024, but who should start in Cologne?

The Tartan Army are expecting a reaction from Steve Clarke's side after they fell to a 5-1 defeat to hosts Germany in their opening match.

Image: Ryan Porteous was sent off for this tackle on Ilkay Gundogan

Scotland take on Switzerland on Wednesday night before their final group match against Hungary four days later.

The manager will have to make at least one change with Ryan Porteous banned for the next two games after his red card against the Germans on Friday night.

Image: Should Grant Hanley or Scott McKenna start for Scotland against Switzerland?

Grant Hanley is the player expected to start in his place after he came off the bench in Munich, but do you think Scott McKenna should be given a chance?

Should midfielder Billy Gilmour start against the Swiss, with Ryan Christie dropping to the bench?

Che Adams struggled to make an impact in Scotland's opening game, but is still likely to start up front ahead of Lawrence Shankland.

Use the team selector below and share your selection!

Scotland's record vs Switzerland

Image: Ally McCoist scored as Scotland beat Switzerland at Euro 96

Wednesday's match will be just the second meeting between the sides at a major tournament. Scotland won 1-0 in the group stages at Euro 1996 with Ally McCoist scoring the only goal.

That is the Scots only win in their last five games against Switzerland.

They last met in a friendly at Hampden Park in March 2006 with the visitors running out 3-1 winners.

Kenny Miller scored Scotland's only goal on that occasion - Steve Clarke will be hoping for a better result this time or they could be heading for the plane home from Euro 2024.