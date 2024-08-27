Scotland squad: Ryan Gauld, Ben Doak, Max Johnston & Robby McCrorie named in group for Nations League matches

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named four uncapped players in his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.

Midfielders Ryan Gauld of Vancouver Whitecaps and Liverpool's Ben Doak are included, as is defender Max Johnston who has impressed at SK Sturm Graz, while Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie is added as a back-up goalkeeper.

Image: Ryan Gauld - who has scored 36 goals and provided 39 assists in the MLS - was last called up by Scotland in 2014

Also returning to the group are Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes who missed Euro 2024 due to injury, and Rangers defender John Souttar who was left out of Clarke's final group.

Image: Lyndon Dykes returns after missing the Euros due to an ankle ligament injury picked up during training

However, a number of players from Germany miss out including Gers keeper Liam Kelly, defenders Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Kieran Tierney and Liam Cooper, plus midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack.

Image: Kieran Tierney was forced off during Scotland's draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is also not in this squad after retiring from international duty earlier this month.

Away from the playing squad, Clarke has added former Norwich City, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End boss Alan Irvine to his coaching staff.

Image: Alan Irvine joined West Ham in 2017 - a decade after his first job as a manager

The 66-year-old - who was also assistant to David Moyes at West Ham - replaces James Morrison who departs after 14 months in the role.

Can uncapped players inspire Scotland?

Image: Steve Clarke and assistant John Carver were at Celtic's win over St Mirren on Sunday

Gauld, Doak, Johnston and McCrorie have all been in Scotland squads of the past.

McCrorie's move from Rangers to Kilmarnock will feel like the correct one, as he replaces Liam Kelly who joined Rangers to be No 2 at Ibrox. However, McCrorie will know he and Zander Clark will be back-up to Angus Gunn.

Image: Robby McCrorie joined Kilmarnock from Rangers in the summer

However, the other trio could all make their first appearances for the senior side.

Since joining Vancouver Whitecaps, Gauld has scored 36 goals and provided 39 assists in 122 matches, been named in the MLS All-Star team of 2024 and won the Canadian title twice.

Image: Ryan Gauld was last called up to the Scotland squad a decade ago

The 28-year-old was last called up by Gordon Strachan in 2014 and now gets the chance to show Clarke what he can do.

Doak was named in Scotland's initial squad for the Euros but withdrew due to injury and returns despite not playing for Liverpool in their opening two Premier League games.

Image: Ben Doak has been linked with a move away from Liverpool

Johnston - who has impressed for the U21 side - won the League and Cup double with Sturm Graz last season and offers Clarke another option in defence.

Elsewhere in Clarke's backline - attention will be on Ryan Porteous who returns after his red card in the opening game of Euro 2024.

He is included alongside, captain Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor.

Ahead of them midfielders Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Kenny McLean retain their places, as do Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay despite potential moves this summer.

John McGinn - who could win his 70th cap in these games - plus Lewis Morgan who was a late addition to the Euros squad are also included.

Image: John McGinn is currently on 69 caps for Scotland

Alongside the returning Dykes, Tommy Conway and Che Adams - who both scored on their home league debuts for new clubs Middlesbrough and Torino respectively - are selected as forwards, with Lawrence Shankland rounding off the group, despite failing to score for Hearts in the league this season.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesborough), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

Poland (h) - September 5

Portugal (a) - September 8

Croatia (a) - October 12

Portugal (h) - October 15

Croatia (h) - November 15

Poland (a) - November 18

