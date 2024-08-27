Scotland squad: Ryan Gauld, Ben Doak, Max Johnston & Robby McCrorie named in group for Nations League matches

Scotland will host Poland on September 5 and visit Portugal on September 8 in their opening Nations League matches next month
Tuesday 27 August 2024 13:19, UK
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named four uncapped players in his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.
Midfielders Ryan Gauld of Vancouver Whitecaps and Liverpool's Ben Doak are included, as is defender Max Johnston who has impressed at SK Sturm Graz, while Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie is added as a back-up goalkeeper.
Also returning to the group are Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes who missed Euro 2024 due to injury, and Rangers defender John Souttar who was left out of Clarke's final group.
However, a number of players from Germany miss out including Gers keeper Liam Kelly, defenders Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Kieran Tierney and Liam Cooper, plus midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor is also not in this squad after retiring from international duty earlier this month.
Away from the playing squad, Clarke has added former Norwich City, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End boss Alan Irvine to his coaching staff.
The 66-year-old - who was also assistant to David Moyes at West Ham - replaces James Morrison who departs after 14 months in the role.
Gauld, Doak, Johnston and McCrorie have all been in Scotland squads of the past.
McCrorie's move from Rangers to Kilmarnock will feel like the correct one, as he replaces Liam Kelly who joined Rangers to be No 2 at Ibrox. However, McCrorie will know he and Zander Clark will be back-up to Angus Gunn.
However, the other trio could all make their first appearances for the senior side.
Since joining Vancouver Whitecaps, Gauld has scored 36 goals and provided 39 assists in 122 matches, been named in the MLS All-Star team of 2024 and won the Canadian title twice.
The 28-year-old was last called up by Gordon Strachan in 2014 and now gets the chance to show Clarke what he can do.
Doak was named in Scotland's initial squad for the Euros but withdrew due to injury and returns despite not playing for Liverpool in their opening two Premier League games.
Johnston - who has impressed for the U21 side - won the League and Cup double with Sturm Graz last season and offers Clarke another option in defence.
Elsewhere in Clarke's backline - attention will be on Ryan Porteous who returns after his red card in the opening game of Euro 2024.
He is included alongside, captain Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor.
Ahead of them midfielders Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Kenny McLean retain their places, as do Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay despite potential moves this summer.
John McGinn - who could win his 70th cap in these games - plus Lewis Morgan who was a late addition to the Euros squad are also included.
Alongside the returning Dykes, Tommy Conway and Che Adams - who both scored on their home league debuts for new clubs Middlesbrough and Torino respectively - are selected as forwards, with Lawrence Shankland rounding off the group, despite failing to score for Hearts in the league this season.
Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock).
Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).
Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).
Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesborough), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.