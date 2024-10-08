Craig Gordon: Hearts goalkeeper set to return as Scotland No 1 for Nations League games vs Croatia and Portugal

A Scotland return at 41 is just the latest in a long line of achievements for Craig Gordon, but it could be the most satisfying for the Hearts goalkeeper.

After being left out of Scotland's Euro 2024 squad it looked like Gordon had waved farewell to the Tartan Army at Hampden after earning his 75th cap in a pre-tournament friendly against Finland.

Fast forward a few months, he is back in the squad and set to start against Croatia in the Nations League on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd on the decision to recall 41-year-old Gordon to the Scotland squad and why he should replace No 1 Angus Gunn

It may be due to an injury to Angus Gunn, but boss Steve Clarke revealed Gordon was always determined to fight his way back into contention.

"He told me he wasn't stopping at 75 [caps], so you never know," Clarke said when he recalled Gordon to his latest Scotland squad, 20 years after his debut.

Image: Gordon suffered a double leg-break in December 2022

Gordon's inclusion means there is no place for his Hearts team-mate Zander Clark, with Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie drafted in as Gunn's replacement.

His omission from the summer squad was not the first time many thought his international involvement was at an end.

The former Celtic and Sunderland stopper suffered a double leg-break while playing for Hearts in December 2022, two weeks before his 40th birthday.

While many would have seen that as the time to hang up their boots, Gordon set himself four targets: be out of pain, run around the garden and play football with his children, play for Hearts again and make another Scotland squad.

Image: Gordon earned his 75th Scotland cap against Finland

Gordon returned to the squad in June and became the oldest player to feature for Scotland when he replaced Gunn at Hampden Park.

Then came an emotional post on Instagram which was viewed by many as his retirement from international football, but he remained in Clarke's thoughts.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Craig told me [after the Finland game] that it wasn't a farewell and he'd see me in the future. He's lived up to his promise," said Clarke.

"He has always shown he is up for the fight. He wants to play every week and he wants to play as much as he can for his country."

Carver: Like he's never been away

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland assistant John Carver says it feels like Gordon 'has never been away' from the squad as he assesses their growing injury list

Scotland assistant coach John Carver on Gordon's return:

"It's as if he's never been away. He just walked in as if he's part of the fixtures and fittings.

"When you think his last conversation with Steve after his 75th cap was 'I'm coming back, I want 76, 77' that's his attitude.

"If you think about him he's 41 but he's had three years out injured so, in the football world, he's really 38!"

Will Scotland end long wait for a win?

Image: Steve Clarke has been in charge of Scotland since 2019

Scotland will hope the upcoming games against Croatia and Portugal will end the longest winless run in the nation's history.

The team have lost five and drawn three of their last eight competitive fixtures. Including friendlies, that run stands at just one win - against Gibraltar - in 14 matches.

On paper those late defeats to Poland and Portugal would suggest there is little reason to be optimistic. However, when you look at the more positive approach on the pitch, a new 4-2-3-1 formation and fresh faces getting their opportunity to make a mark - there is yet reason to believe for the Tartan Army.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...