Scotland's potential Euro 2028 fixtures, dates and potential route for tournament in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

With the schedule for Euro 2028 launched, we look at Scotland's potential fixtures, the dates and where they will be playing should they qualify for the tournament.

The Euro 2028 schedule has been confirmed, with Wales potentially playing in the opening game of the tournament at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff while England could play their first match at the Etihad Stadium.

The competition will start on June 9 and conclude in the final at Wembley on July 9 across nine stadiums in England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, with 51 matches in total involving 24 teams.

The four host nations will not be handed automatic qualification for Euro 2028, although they will play all group games in front of their own fans if they qualify directly, meaning Wales have the chance to play in the opening match.

But should they qualify, here's Scotland's schedule and their potential route through the tournament...

How will host nations qualify? All four countries will go through qualification, with two automatic places set aside for the best-ranked host nations who do not qualify on the pitch.



If at least two of England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland qualify, then all four nations will appear in the tournament.



Depending on the number of spots used by the host nations, the number of final tournament spots decided by play-offs may vary between two and four, in one of the three following scenarios:



Both reserved qualifying slots for the hosts used: Eight teams compete in two paths for two final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.



One reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: 12 teams compete in three paths for three final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.



No reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: Eight teams contest four home-and-away play-off ties, with the winners advancing to the final tournament.

Scotland's potential games at Euro 2028…

Image: Euro 2028 starts on June 9 and runs until July 9

Group games

Tuesday June 13 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Saturday June 17 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Wednesday June 23 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Knockout stages

If Scotland top Group F…

Round of 16

Monday June 26 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Quarter-finals

Friday June 30 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 4 - Wembley Stadium, London

Final

Sunday July 9 - Wembley Stadium, London

Image: Hampden Park is a venue for Euro 2028

If Scotland finish second in Group F

Round of 16

Tuesday June 27 - Villa Park, Birmingham

Quarter-finals

Saturday July 1 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Semi-finals

Wednesday July 5 - Wembley Stadium, London

Final

Sunday July 9 - Wembley Stadium, London

Image: Euro 2028 takes place across England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland at nine different stadiums

If Scotland finish third in Group F

Round of 16

Sunday June 25 - St James' Park, Newcastle or Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Quarter-finals

Friday June 30 - Wembley Stadium, London or or Saturday July 1 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 4 - Wembley Stadium or Wednesday July 5 - Wembley Stadium, London

Final

Sunday July 9 - Wembley Stadium, London