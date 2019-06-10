European Qualifiers: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland back in action on Tuesday

Can Scotland cause an upset against Belgium?

Scotland face a difficult trip to Belgium in European 2020 Qualifying on Sky Sports on Tuesday while Wales and Northern Ireland are also in action.

Group I: Belgium vs Scotland (Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm)

The scenario

Belgium are top of Group I after three wins from their opening three games.

Scotland are third in the group behind second-placed Russia on goal difference after two wins and a defeat from their opening three matches. Following their 2-1 win over Cyprus on Saturday, the Scots can move level on points with Belgium if they beat the world's number one ranked side in Brussels.

Team news

Following his match-winning performance from the bench against Cyprus, Oli Burke will be pushing for a place in Steve Clarke's starting line-up.

Fellow substitutes Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong are also pushing for starts after impressive cameos on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard will lead the team after winning his 101st cap against Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are also set to feature, while Vincent Kompany and Thibaut Courtois will be aiming to keep Scotland at bay.

Clarke: We need to have belief

Scotland boss Clarke is confident his side can cause an upset in Brussels on Tuesday.

"It is a different challenge," he said. "We will need different attributes over there. But more than anything we will need the personality and desire the players showed (against Cyprus) to get a result. If we can go over there and play to our maximum I am sure we can get something from the game."

Scotland manager Steve Clarke won his first game in charge on Saturday

Betting

Belgium are the overwhelming favourites with Sky Bet to secure all three points in Brussels. Roberto Martinez's side are 1/6 for victory, while Scotland are 14/1 for a surprise victory. The draw is available at 11/2.

Fancy Hazard to have an impact on proceedings? Real Madrid's new star to score first and Belgium to win 3-0 is boosted to 18/1.

Group E: Hungary vs Wales (Live on Sky Sports Football (19:00)

The scenario

Wales will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in Croatia when they take on Hungary at the Groupama Arena in Budapest.

A 2-1 defeat in Osijek on Saturday left Ryan Giggs' side three points behind Group E leaders Hungary, who eased to a 3-1 victory in Azerbaijan.

Team news

Giggs is likely to make changes after the draining demands of playing in 30-degree heat in Osijek on Saturday.

Chris Gunter is set to replace Connor Roberts at right-back and win a record 95th cap.

David Brooks and Ethan Ampadu, who both impressed as late substitutes against Croatia, will also come into contention if they can prove their match fitness.

Giggs defends Bale's form

Wales are seeking inspiration from captain Gareth Bale as they attempt to win in Hungary. Bale has not scored since mid-March, lost his first-team place at Real Madrid towards the end of the season, and his club future is in doubt this summer.

But Giggs said: "I was happy with Gareth's performance in Croatia, he had a couple of chances and on another day they go in. It was his first game in six weeks, we had a great build-up in Portugal and a great week at Colliers Park (their training facility in Wrexham). Gareth grew into the game, not playing for six weeks that might be understandable. Hopefully he's saving it for Hungary."

Ryan Giggs has backed Gareth Bale to break his scoring duck for Wales

Betting

Wales are 13/8 with Sky Bet to secure victory in Budapest, while Hungary are 19/10 for a home win.

Bale is 7/2 to score the first goal or 19/10 to score anytime. Sky Bet are also offering a special price of 8/1 for the Welsh captain to score a header.

Group C: Belarus vs Northern Ireland (Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off at 7.45pm)

The scenario

Northern Ireland, who beat Estonia 2-1 on Saturday, will be aiming to remain top of European Championship qualifying Group C by making it four wins out of four when they travel to Belarus.

On the other hand, Belarus are bottom of the group having lost all three of their opening qualifying matches, losing to Netherlands, Germany and Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Team news

Josh Magennis and Conor Washington scored after coming off the substitute's bench in Northern Ireland's 2-1 win over Estonia. Jordan Jones also made an impact after coming off the bench and all three are thought to be in contention for starting roles against Belarus.

Evans: We want to make history

Jonny Evans has called on Northern Ireland to make history by starting a qualifying campaign with a fourth straight win for the first time.

"That was the target and we're on track," Evans said. "We talked before about it being almost like a mini group and could we get maximum points from these four games."

Betting

Northern Ireland are 13/8 favourites with Sky Bet to make it four straight wins at the start of qualifying.

Belarus are 2/1 for a home win with the draw 19/10.

What else is happening?

France, Germany and Italy are also in action on what is a busy night of football around Europe...

Group I: Kazakhstan vs San Marino (3pm)

Kazakhstan vs San Marino (3pm) Group E: Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (5pm)

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (5pm) Group H: Albania vs Moldova (7.45pm)

Albania vs Moldova (7.45pm) Group H: Andorra vs France (7.45pm)

Andorra vs France (7.45pm) Group C: Germany vs Estonia (7.45pm)

Germany vs Estonia (7.45pm) Group J: Greece vs Armenia (7.45pm)

Greece vs Armenia (7.45pm) Group H: Iceland vs Turkey (7.45pm)

Iceland vs Turkey (7.45pm) Group J: Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (7.45pm)

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (7.45pm) Group J: Liechtenstein vs Finland (7.45pm)

Liechtenstein vs Finland (7.45pm) Group I: Russia vs Cyprus (7.45pm)

