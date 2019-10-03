Tom Lawrence named in Wales squad to face Slovakia and Croatia

Tom Lawrence has been called up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has named Tom Lawrence in his 26-man squad to face Slovakia and Croatia later this month.

Lawrence has been included despite being charged with drink-driving after being involved in a car crash following a team night out with Derby County last month.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on October 15, alongside club team-mate Mason Bennett, who has also been charged with drink-driving.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿CYHOEDDI CARFAN🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Here’s the squad of 26 players to face Slovakia and Croatia next week 👇#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/UEzIHDLdT0 — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 3, 2019

Wales face Slovakia in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Trnava on October 10 before World Cup finalists Croatia visit the Cardiff City Stadium on October 13 - just two days before Lawrence is due to appear in court.

Central defender Ashley Williams returns to the squad after being left out for last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Williams was without a club at the time after being released by Everton but has since joined Championship side Bristol City.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey also comes back into the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Gareth Bale and Daniel James have also been included.

Wales are currently fourth in their qualification group, having taken six points from their opening four games.

Wales squad to face Slovakia and Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies, Neil Taylor, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morell, Will Vaulks, Matt Smith, Harry Wilson, Jonny Williams

Forwards: Sam Vokes, Tyler Roberts, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale, Daniel James