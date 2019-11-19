Gareth Bale's advice to Wales youngsters: Stay calm and be patient

0:30 Gareth Bale has told Wales' young players to 'be patient' ahead of their game against Hungary Gareth Bale has told Wales' young players to 'be patient' ahead of their game against Hungary

Gareth Bale has urged Wales' young players to "stay calm" and "be patient" ahead of their crucial European Qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday.

Wales have kept their destiny in their own hands courtesy of a run of eight points from their last four games in Group E, leaving them a single point behind Hungary, who occupy the second qualifying slot.

Three points will be enough to guarantee the winner's place at next summer's finals, with the loser consigned to the lottery of March's play-offs.

While Tuesday's match could be the biggest international so far for many of Wales' young players - including 19-year-old Ethan Ampadu and 22-year-old Daniel James - senior forward Bale has given them some words of advice.

"We'll be sitting down and we'll be talking to them before we go out - in the changing rooms we'll be telling them to stay calm, keep your head and just be patient," he told Sky Sports News.

"That's the main thing for us - patience is key and we can't get too frustrated. We know teams like Hungary do frustrate other teams and we know at our place that we're strong so we have to be patient.

"We need the crowd behind us the whole game like they always do and we'll give 100 per cent. If we give 100 per cent on the pitch we feel we'll come out with the victory."

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has confirmed Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are fit enough to start against Hungary

Wales have gone five games unbeaten since losing a summer double-header to Croatia and Hungary that put their Euro 2020 qualification hopes in jeopardy.

They kept their chances of automatic qualification alive with a 2-0 win away to Azerbaijan on Saturday, and Bale insists the team are fully focused on the task at hand against Hungary.

"We know we need to win and at the end of the day a draw's not good enough," Bale added.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says striker Kieffer Moore gives them a 'different option'

"We know a draw's not going to do it so at some point if we are drawing or we're behind, we're going to have to go for it.

"But we have a game plan. We've worked on Hungary, we know how they play and what they do and hopefully we've learned from our mistakes when we played them away and we'll be going all out to try and win."