Aaron Ramsey back for Wales against Republic of Ireland, says Ryan Giggs

Saturday 10 October 2020 13:29, UK

Image: Aaron Ramsey missed Wales' friendly defeat against England

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is available for Sunday's Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland, says manager Ryan Giggs.

Ramsey was part of Juventus' Covid-19 bubble following an outbreak at the Italian club and missed the 3-0 friendly defeat to England at Wembley on Thursday.

"Aaron's trained all week with Juve and joined up with us in Dublin yesterday," Giggs said.

"He's fit to play, he's in good shape and Aaron has got that something different which can unlock defences."

Bournemouth's attacking midfielder David Brooks and Manchester United forward Daniel James are both fit for selection, although Giggs described them as "not 100 per cent".

Meanwhile, Giggs also said Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham are struggling to make Sunday's match.

The pair travelled to Dublin after picking up injuries at Wembley.

"They are struggling a little bit but we are giving them as much time as possible," the Wales manager said.

"We don't want to take any risks but we are keen for them to be involved."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Daniel James of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Image: Manchester United's Daniel James is not 100 per cent fit, says Ryan Giggs

Wales opened their Nations League campaign last month with wins over Finland and Bulgaria.

Giggs said: "We've had a good start to the Nations League and we want to carry on.

"Three points put us in a good position. But we have to make sure we are right and we are better than we were against England.

"When you get beaten 3-0 people want to concentrate on the negatives, but there were a lot of positives as well."

