Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo: Cardiff police investigating online racist abuse aimed at Wales players

FAW says it is "disgusted" after Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo were racially abused online after Wales' win over Mexico on Saturday; South Wales Police "investigating" the origin of the posts; Facebook - which owns Instagram - says the offending accounts have been removed from the platform

Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo started in Wales' 1-0 over Mexico in Cardiff on Saturday

Police in Cardiff are investigating the origin of racially-motivated social media abuse aimed at Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo following Wales' win over Mexico on Saturday.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Sunday it was "disgusted" by the racist abuse received online by their two players, who both started in the 1-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

After the game, Matondo took to Twitter to post a screenshot of racist messages he had been sent on Instagram. He added: "And it continues... another week of @instagram doing absolutely nothing about racial abuse.

"My insta will get taken down if I post any clips from my games though... #priorities."

On Sunday, the FAW released a statement saying: "The FAW is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game.

"Racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour are completely unacceptable and the FAW condemns it completely.

"The FAW are in dialogue with South Wales Police to ensure this kind of abhorrent behaviour is reported and investigated.

"The FAW joins other national associations and clubs in urging social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective and more urgent action against this despicable behaviour."

Detective Chief Inspector Lloyd Williams of South Wales Police said: "Confronting hate crime is a challenge for everyone in South Wales - not just for the police - and we all have a responsibility to challenge prejudice and insist that our communities live up to the best standards of our traditions of tolerance and solidarity.

"South Wales Police has designated football liaison officers who work with clubs throughout the force area, including the Welsh FA, to help prevent and deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

"Tackling hate crime has always been a priority for South Wales Police - this behaviour is something that will not be tolerated in our community.

"The force takes hate crime seriously and we have worked closely with those involved in football to raise awareness of hate crime amongst players and supporters."

In response, a spokesperson for Facebook - which owns Instagram - told Sky Sports News: "We don't want racist abuse on Instagram and have removed the accounts that sent these messages to Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo this weekend.

"We have built tools that mean public figures don't ever have to receive DMs (direct messages) from people they don't follow and we recently announced that we'll take tougher action when we become aware of people breaking our rules in DMs.

"This work is ongoing and we are committed to doing more. We also know these problems are bigger than us, so are working with the industry, government and others to collectively drive societal change through action and education."

Cabango and Matondo join a growing list of black players who have been subjected to online abuse in recent weeks. Manchester United quartet Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Fred have all been targeted, with the latter saying "we cannot feed that culture" after being racially abused last weekend.

Arsenal's former forward Thierry Henry has described racism on social media as "too toxic to ignore" and disabled all of his accounts on Saturday following the recent instances on the platform.

Earlier this month, the UK's football policing lead Detective Chief Constable Mark Roberts said the response of social media companies in assisting the police to identify abusers has been "woeful".

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org