Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page has dressing-room backing ahead of crucial Euro 2024 qualifier vs Croatia

Wales manager Rob Page has promised to "ignore the noise" amid reports that his job could be in jeopardy - but nothing less than victory over Croatia on Sunday will realistically keep automatic Euro 2024 qualifying hopes alive.

It was reported on Saturday morning - little more than 24 hours before Wales' vital game against Croatia in Cardiff - that Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney had wanted former Sunderland and Ipswich manager and TV pundit Roy Keane to replace Page following June defeats to Armenia and Turkey.

Page signed a four-year deal in September 2022, but Mooney confirmed this week that the manager's position will be reviewed next month if Wales do not qualify for Euro 2024 automatically.

Wales are fourth in Group D and need to win their final three games against Croatia, Armenia and Turkey to realistically secure a top-two place and avoid the play-offs in March.

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reports from Cardiff ahead of Wales' crucial qualifier on Sunday...

Page's powerful message heard loud and clear

Wales need to beat Croatia. That's tough enough but it's the subplot surrounding the report that Mooney wanted to replace Page with Keane during the summer that has changed the atmosphere completely.

There's a whiff of internal strife, and perhaps a little bit of siege mentality coming into the Wales camp.

In an interview I did with Mooney at the end of September, I directly asked him if Page had his 100 per cent backing during the summer months when Wales lost two of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey

Mooney's reply to me then was 'yes, he has my backing'.

How much truth there is in Saturday's report we may never know. However, it hasn't gone down well within the Wales camp.

Wales' unity and togetherness was a huge strength, their collective ability sprinkled with a touch of Gareth Bale was their strength. That's why they have qualified for three of the last four major football tournaments.

Image: Kieffer Moore scored twice for Wales against Gibraltar

If the reports that Mooney wanted to replace Page with Keane do turn out to be true, it has now garnered a swift and categoric response from Page's backroom staff and players.

"We're all behind you gaffer", is effectively what has been publicly displayed by Page's coaches and his captain, Tottenham's Ben Davies.

And when you have Davies talking about Page's attributes and how tightknit the group of players are, he is speaking as one on behalf of all the other Wales players in the squad. One for all, and all for one.

Image: Victory over Gibraltar was a morale-booster

A clearly-emotional Page during his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Croatia has the backing of his players and coaches. That is powerful.

It's not at all unusual for relationships between managers and chief executives to be strained, but if and when that conversation does take place, if you were a fly on the wall, it could well be a ringside seat.

So, in the short term with an enormous challenge of facing Croatia to come, how does this situation affect a football match? With such backing from players and coaches for Page so quickly perhaps a siege mentality ensues and motivation to do well goes to another unexpected level. It will be fascinating to witness.

Image: Page fielded youngsters in the Wrexham friendly

Another angle to this subplot is how the supporters inside the Cardiff City Stadium react to Page and to the players.

If a crowd in excess of 30,000 people start chanting Page's name that will also be another clear message to the chief executive that maybe, if the reports are true, he got it wrong. If on the other hand, Wales underperform against Croatia and lose, what would be the crowd reaction then?

Page bullish on Wales future: I can't comment on speculation

Image: Wales are fourth in Group D and need to win against Croatia

Page responded to the speculation over his future at his pre-match press conference for the Croatia game, saying: "We've got to ignore all the noise. It is noise and that's it, so we try to protect the players as much as we can.

"I have not spoken to the chief executive at all, so I could not tell you whether it is true or not [that he is to be replaced].

"All I have to focus on is, before the World Cup I signed a four-year deal and the long-term plan for me is to start introducing young players into the group.

Image: Page has promised to 'ignore the noise'

"We are in a transition period and we have said this time and time again. We have lost big players like Joe Allen and Gareth Bale. Not just for what they bring us on the pitch, but also the value they add in the changing room.

"We've seen the talent we've got coming through. We're developing these young players and it's going to take time.

"I get the frustration. We want to win games of football but there's got to be a bit of perspective. I'm doing what's best for the FAW, not myself. By introducing these young players, it is better for Wales in the future."

Three members of Page's coaching staff - Alan Knill, Ian Mitchell and Tony Roberts - took the unusual step of attending the press conference at the back of the room in an apparent show of unity.

"It's a great gesture from the staff, not something I was ready for but I really appreciate it," said a visibly-emotional Page.

"We are really close and everyone is pushing in the right direction. I wish the supporters and you guys [the media] could see what we've got in that changing room. It's incredible. The staff here means a lot.

Image: Ben Davies has come out in support of Page

"We're in an industry where everyone wants to win games of football. I feel the frustration as well but the bigger picture is we have a plan to introduce younger players for the future.

"I can't worry about the business side of it, cost-cutting and all that. I've got a job to do as a football coach to get them in the right place, physically and mentally, to win games of football."

Mooney told BBC Wales on Wednesday that a "serious review" would take place on Page's position after the Armenia and Turkey games next month when "everything will be settled".

Image: Wales chief executive Noel Mooney

Davies was critical of Mooney's comments, saying: "It's not helpful. We don't want noise coming from within the organisation. We hope that everybody is on the same page.

"It is disappointing to hear, but as far we are concerned it's not our focus. Our focus is the game against Croatia."

Asked specifically about Page, Davies said: "We're very supportive of the manager. It's professional every day and everyone wants to come on camp.

"Having a manager always behind you and giving you support breeds loyalty and he deserves our support now.

"We're a tight-knit group and I think that part of the reason we've had the success we've had over the years is because we all stick together."

Wales defender Chris Mepham is in contention to start against Croatia, despite being out for a month with a hamstring injury.