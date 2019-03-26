Irish FA condemn 'sectarian' video as 'utterly wrong'

Northern Ireland say they 'condemn sectarianism in any form'

The Irish FA has labelled a video of some Northern Ireland fans singing a sectarian song as "utterly wrong".

The short clip, circulating on social media, is believed to have been in recorded in a Belfast bar over the weekend.



It shows a small number of people, wearing Northern Ireland shirts, singing "we hate Catholics".



Northern Ireland said they "condemn sectarianism in any form".

Michael O'Neill's side made it two successive victories to kick off their Euro 2020 Group C qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Belarus on Sunday.

It followed a 2-0 win over Estonia in their opening match.