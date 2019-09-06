Luc Holtz and Michael O’Neill share angry words after Northern Ireland win over Luxembourg

0:35 Michael O'Neill says his Group-C leading Northern Ireland team 'have everything to gain' when they come up against Germany in their next European Qualifier Michael O'Neill says his Group-C leading Northern Ireland team 'have everything to gain' when they come up against Germany in their next European Qualifier

Luc Holtz exchanged angry words with Michael O’Neill over a dangerous tackle after Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg on Thursday.

Luxembourg manager Holtz was left furious after a challenge from Northern Ireland defender Tom Flanagan forced Gerson Rodrigues to limp off ahead of their crucial European Qualifier against Serbia.

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Rodrigues - a key player for Luxembourg - left Windsor Park with heavy strapping and is now a major doubt for the clash with Serbia on Tuesday as he faces a scan on the injury.

O'Neill, when asked about his spat with Holtz, said: "I shook his hand at the end and that was it."

Sky Sports News understands that Rodrigues, who has family living in Belfast, was frustrated pre-match after discovering his programme profile had the wrong picture alongside it.

Northern Ireland won the game 1-0 thanks to a freak own goal from Kevin Malget as O'Neill side prepare to face Germany in a European Qualifier on Monday - live on Sky Sports - with both sides unbeaten in Group C.

Luc Holtz's team could be without Gerson Rodrigues against Serbia

"I'm not sure if you ever relish playing Germany to be honest but we know the extent of the challenge and we're looking forward to the game," O'Neill added.

"We'll watch Germany's game tomorrow night, in these types of games we have everything to gain.

"We're a tiny nation and Joachim Low has turned around his squad in the space of three months, it's a tough challenge but one we're looking forward to.

Michael O’Neill's side have won their opening four European Qualifiers

"We got everything from the (Luxembourg) game that we wanted, it's nice to win five games in a row we've came through unscathed with a very young team on the pitch.

"I'm pleased with everything and there were some really good performances as well."

Cardiff defender Ciaron Brown - uncapped at any level and only called into Ian Baraclough's U21s squad last week - started the game and looked assured as O'Neill made eight changes to the side that beat Belarus in June.

"For Ciaron Brown to come in, this was his first week with our U21s and he's now made his senior international debut, it was a test but he did well," O'Neill said.