Michael O’Neill: Northern Ireland could be boosted by no Bosnia fans at Euro 2020 play-off

1:41 Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says his side are just focused on their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina and not the issues around it caused by coronavirus. Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says his side are just focused on their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina and not the issues around it caused by coronavirus.

Michael O'Neill believes Northern Ireland could benefit if their scheduled Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Bosnia and Herzegovina is played behind closed doors later this month.

The Bosnian Football Federation on Tuesday postponed ticket sales for the match due to ongoing fears over the spread of the coronavirus, suggesting the match is likely to take place without fans if it goes ahead as scheduled at all.

Having experienced a partisan Bosnian home crowd when Northern Ireland lost 2-0 in Sarajevo in the Nations League in October 2018, O'Neill admitted the lack of a crowd in Zenica on March 26 could help his side.

"We played Bosnia in the Nations League and while it was a small stadium the atmosphere was very intimidating, very patriotic," O'Neill said. "From that point of view, for our sake, it is something slightly to our advantage."

Despite the news coming from Bosnia, O'Neill said he would continue his preparations as normal, having on Tuesday named a 26-man squad which sees Jordan Jones and Conor Washington return from injury.

"Having been involved in international football for eight years I know you can have the best preparation in the world going into a game, but ultimately it's what happens in the week going into a game that matters most, whether down to player availability or whatever situation you're faced with," O'Neill added.

"This is another situation that's not really in our control so dwelling on it too much is not really beneficial."

0:50 Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says losing Corry Evans through injury for the Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia & Herzegovina is a big blow for the side Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says losing Corry Evans through injury for the Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia & Herzegovina is a big blow for the side

Bosnia beat Northern Ireland both home and away in the Nations League but are under new management since then, with Dusan Bajevic having replaced Robert Prosinecki in December.

From a Bosnia perspective, there are fears the coronavirus outbreak could leave Bajevic without his two most influential players against Northern Ireland.

Edin Dzeko (Roma) and Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) play their club football in Serie A and may find themselves in the same situation as Wales' Aaron Ramsey, who is expected to miss his country's upcoming friendlies against Austria and the United States due to the lockdown in Italy.

"Naturally that would be a boost, but we can't really rely on that situation," O'Neill said. "I'm sure the Bosnian FA will be doing everything possible to get them out of the country. It's something that is not really a concern to us."

From his own perspective, O'Neill's only major absentee at this stage is Corry Evans, who required surgery on his frontal lobe and eye socket after suffering a fractured skull in January.

"No doubt he's a loss because he gives us flexibility, whether we play him in a central area or on the right," O'Neill said.

"He's such a good player tactically, he's good when you don't have the ball, good in the pressing game when you need someone to nullify the threat of an opposition. It's a big blow, especially given the nature of the injury."

0:19 Steven Davis says outgoing manager Michael O’Neill has improved Northern Ireland during his tenure and believes the side are in a much better place than before he took over Steven Davis says outgoing manager Michael O’Neill has improved Northern Ireland during his tenure and believes the side are in a much better place than before he took over

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), McGovern (Norwich City), Carson (Motherwell)

Defenders: Evans (Leicester City), Cathcart (Watford), McLaughlin (Sunderland), Lewis (Norwich City), Smith (Hearts), Flanagan (Sunderland), Brown (Livingston)

Midfielders: Davis (Rangers), McGinn (Aberdeen), Dallas (Leeds), Ferguson (Milwall), McNair (Middlesbrough), Saville (Middlesbrough), Jones (Rangers), Whyte (Cardiff City), Thompson (Stoke City), Donnelly (Motherwell), Kennedy (Aberdeen), Sykes (Oxford United)

Forwards: Boyce (Hearts), Lafferty (Sunderland), Washington (Hearts), Magennis (Hull City)