Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough among favourites for manager's job ahead of interviews

Northern Ireland U21 manager Ian Baraclough is among the frontrunners to become the new boss of the senior side

Northern Ireland will hold interviews for their vacant manager's job on Wednesday, with U21 boss Ian Baraclough and Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson among the favourites.

Former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has also been linked with the role, while Ireland Football Association (IFA) elite sporting director Jim Magilton has expressed an interest.

Baraclough was due to take a more prominent role with the senior team in March alongside Michael O'Neill before the coronavirus pandemic saw sport curtailed.

In total, 11 members of his U21 squad have made senior appearances and, as a current IFA employee, there would be no compensation to pay.

Robinson is a former assistant of O'Neill and was part of the Euro 2016 set-up.

O'Neill - who stepped down as Northern Ireland boss in April in order to focus on his other role as Stoke manager - told Sky Sports News last month that he felt continuity was important, with the new manager required to hit the ground running.

Northern Ireland kick off their Nations League campaign in September before a crucial Euro 2020 play-off in Bosnia Herzegovina in October.