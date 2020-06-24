Northern Ireland set for Stephen Robinson talks after Motherwell 'reluctantly' grant permission

Stephen Robinson is among the favourites to take over as Northern Ireland boss

Motherwell have "reluctantly" given the Irish FA permission to interview manager Stephen Robinson over becoming the new Northern Ireland boss.

Northern Ireland are in need of a new manager after Michael O'Neill left in April, after eight years in the role, to focus solely on his job in charge of Championship side Stoke.

They are now set for talks with Robinson, who won seven caps with Northern Ireland as a player.

We have reluctantly given Stephen Robinson permission to interview for the vacant Northern Ireland job.



We have expressed in the strongest possible terms to Stephen that we want him to remain with Motherwell. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 24, 2020

Robinson and Northern Ireland U21 boss Ian Baraclough are among the favourites to take charge.

Motherwell, though, have "expressed in the strongest possible terms" that they hope to keep Robinson at the club.

A statement from the Scottish Premiership club said: "We have given Stephen Robinson permission to speak to the Irish FA regarding the vacant role of Northern Ireland manager.

"On Tuesday, the governing body sought consent to interview Stephen for the job, which we reluctantly granted.

"We have expressed in the strongest possible terms that we want him to stay with us.

"The work he has done so far to take the club to two national cup finals, bring through young talent and finish third in last season's Premiership has been exceptional.

"As we prepare to embark on a UEFA Europa League campaign, it is our hope that Stephen will stay to continue the work that has proven so successful."