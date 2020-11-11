Northern Ireland squad selector: Who would you pick for huge Euro 2020 play-off clash?

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm and free-to-air on Sky Challenge; kick-off at 7.45pm; Who should replace Corry Evans? Gavin Whyte to start in midfield? Pick your starting XI...

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 11 November 2020 13:02, UK

Niall McGinn celebrates his equaliser for Northern Ireland
Image: Niall McGinn celebrates his equaliser for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland host Slovakia in their crunch Euro 2020 play-off on Thursday, but who would you select in the starting XI?

Ryan McLaughlin has been called back into the Northern Ireland squad after Matty Kennedy pulled out through injury.

Manager Ian Baraclough has also brought two new faces into the fold with Ethan Galbraith and Conor Hazard promoted from the U21s.

Northern Ireland
Slovakia

Thursday 12th November 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Jordan Jones was not considered after breaching coronavirus protocols with Rangers, while Joel Cooper and Trevor Carson have dropped out of the squad. Corry Evans withdrew due to a hamstring problem sustained early in Blackburn Rovers' game on Saturday.

Also See:

But who should start in Belfast? Have your say in our team selector below...

Trending

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Scottish Football Podcast