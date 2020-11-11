Northern Ireland squad selector: Who would you pick for huge Euro 2020 play-off clash?

Northern Ireland host Slovakia in their crunch Euro 2020 play-off on Thursday, but who would you select in the starting XI?
Ryan McLaughlin has been called back into the Northern Ireland squad after Matty Kennedy pulled out through injury.
Manager Ian Baraclough has also brought two new faces into the fold with Ethan Galbraith and Conor Hazard promoted from the U21s.
Jordan Jones was not considered after breaching coronavirus protocols with Rangers, while Joel Cooper and Trevor Carson have dropped out of the squad. Corry Evans withdrew due to a hamstring problem sustained early in Blackburn Rovers' game on Saturday.
But who should start in Belfast? Have your say in our team selector below...
